Politics

Legislators discuss cutting business conditions in sci-tech sector

Regarding administrative reform, amendments to the Law on Radio Frequencies will remove licensing requirements deemed unnecessary or already regulated under other laws.

A plenary sitting of the first extraordinary session of the 16th National Assembly (Photo: VNA)
A plenary sitting of the first extraordinary session of the 16th National Assembly (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Lawmakers, at the ongoing first extraordinary session of the 16th National Assembly, on August 13 discussed a draft law amending and supplementing several provisions of the laws on radio frequencies, telecommunications, electronic transactions and technology transfer, with a focus on cutting unnecessary business conditions and simplifying administrative procedures in the science and technology sector.

The draft focuses on further administrative procedure reform and reduction of requirements on conditional investment and business sectors; greater decentralisation and delegation of power in state management; and perfection of the legal framework for the effective use of telecommunications infrastructure for national defence and security.

Regarding administrative reform, amendments to the Law on Radio Frequencies will remove licensing requirements deemed unnecessary or already regulated under other laws. The move will shift management from pre-licensing inspection to post-licensing inspection, with authorities using databases on licensing, conformity certification, and radio operator certificates to monitor and handle violations.

For the Law on Telecommunications, the draft removes or simplifies several licensing requirements to facilitate business operations while maintaining supervision and inspection mechanisms. It also removes domain name registration and maintenance services from the list of conditional investment and business sectors, shifting to post-licensing management.

Under the Law on E-Transactions, the bill abolishes administrative procedures for changes to licensing contents, and replaces paperwork and renewal procedures for licences for trust services, in line with the data-based management trend. The changes aim to reduce compliance costs and facilitate business operations.

For decentralisation, amendments to the Law on Technology Transfer will empower the Ministry of Science and Technology to formulate, approve and promulgate programmes and policies on technology import, developing the science and technology market, and promoting technology transfer, application and innovation.

The proposed delegation aims to enhance the ministry’s initiative and shorten processing times while ensuring consistency with laws on science, technology, innovation and other relevant areas.

At the end of the morning session, NA deputies will hold a closed-door sitting to discuss a proposal to ratify an agreement related to the Ninh Thuan nuclear power plant project.

The legislature will recess from the afternoon of August 13 through August 18 to allow NA and Government agencies, along with relevant bodies, to study feedback and finalise the draft laws and resolutions./.

VNA
#Nghị quyết 66 #pháp luật #đột phá thể chế #NQ 66 #first extraordinary session #16th National Assembly #Law on Radio Frequencies #Law on Telecommunications #Law on E-Transactions #Law on Technology Transfer
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