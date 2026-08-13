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New Zealand holds welcome ceremony for Vietnamese Party leader

The top leader of Vietnam, along with a high-ranking delegation, is paying a state visit to New Zealand from August 12 to 14.

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General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon witness the exchange of cooperation agreements between the two countries on August 13, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam - New Zealand joint statement

Vietnam and New Zealand have issued a joint statement on the occasion of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam’s state visit to New Zealand from August 12-13.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam addresses the 2026 Vietnam–New Zealand higher and vocational education forum in Auckland on August 13, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader calls for stronger Vietnam–New Zealand ties in higher and vocational education

General Secretary and President To Lam called on the two sides to jointly develop high-quality human resources for the digital, green, circular and knowledge-based economies, prioritising areas of strong demand and high complementarity such as artificial intelligence (AI), data science, digital technology, cybersecurity, biotechnology, smart agriculture, food technology, renewable energy, environmental technology, public governance and emerging occupations of the future.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (left) and New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon at their talks in Auckland on August 13 (Photo: VNA)

Top Vietnamese leader holds talks with New Zealand Prime Minister

Welcoming General Secretary and President Lam and the Vietnamese delegation, New Zealand PM Luxon said the visit marked an important milestone in strengthening bilateral ties after more than half a century. He affirmed Vietnam is an important partner of New Zealand and expressed his impression at the Southeast Asian country’s remarkable achievements, including its strong economic growth.

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