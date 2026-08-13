Society

Quang Tri celebrates 100th birthday of Cuban leader Fidel Castro

Addressing the ceremony, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Le Duc Tien said Fidel Castro was a figure of exceptional stature whose life and revolutionary career were closely associated with the victory of the Cuban Revolution and the struggle for national independence and sovereignty, as well as the aspirations of peoples around the world for independence, freedom, peace and justice.

Delegates observe a minute of silence in tribute to Cuban leader Fidel Castro Ruz (Photo: VNA)
Delegates observe a minute of silence in tribute to Cuban leader Fidel Castro Ruz (Photo: VNA)

Quang Tri (VNA) - A ceremony marking the 100th anniversary of the birth of Cuban leader Fidel Castro (August 13, 1926-2026) was held at Fidel Castro Park in the central province of Quang Tri on August 13.

The event was jointly organised by the provincial People’s Committee, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Cuban Embassy in Vietnam.

Addressing the ceremony, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Le Duc Tien said Fidel Castro was a figure of exceptional stature whose life and revolutionary career were closely associated with the victory of the Cuban Revolution and the struggle for national independence and sovereignty, as well as the aspirations of peoples around the world for independence, freedom, peace and justice.

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Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Le Duc Tien speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)

His life and legacy were closely associated with the triumph of the Cuban Revolution, the struggle to safeguard Cuba’s independence and sovereignty, and the aspirations of peoples around the world for independence, freedom, peace and justice.

Quang Tri stands as a lasting symbol of Vietnam-Cuba solidarity, where Fidel Castro made his historic visit on September 15, 1973. Only months after the Paris Peace Accords were signed, and as fierce fighting continued, he became the first and only foreign head of state to visit the liberated zone in Quang Tri.

The visit was more than a diplomatic mission, Tien said, describing it as a historic political act and a powerful demonstration of solidarity with Vietnam at a critical time. More than half a century later, the image of Fidel Castro’s presence in Quang Tri remains vivid in the memory of the Vietnamese people.

Cuban Ambassador to Vietnam Rogelio Polanco Fuentes said it was particularly meaningful to commemorate Fidel Castro at the park bearing his name. He expressed profound gratitude for the special affection and respect that generations of Vietnamese people have shown for the Cuban revolutionary leader.

Delegates laid wreaths and observed a minute of silence in tribute to Fidel Castro, while recalling the special, exemplary and deeply fraternal friendship between Vietnam and Cuba.

During Vietnam’s resistance war against the US, Cuba stood firmly alongside the Vietnamese people with special solidarity. The Cuban leader became the foremost symbol of that support, epitomised by his immortal words, "For Vietnam, Cuba is willing to shed its own blood”.

Cuba provided Vietnam with valuable assistance, including projects symbolising bilateral solidarity, notably the Vietnam-Cuba Friendship Hospital in Dong Hoi. The provincial authorities built and put Fidel Castro Park into use in downtown Dong Ha in 2018, making it the first park in Vietnam named after the Cuban leader./.

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