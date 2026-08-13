Ho Chi Minh City launches psychological, social support places for children, families

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – The Ho Chi Minh City Association for Protection of Children’s Rights and the Ho Chi Minh City Association of Psychology and Education on August 13 signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to establish and operate a psychological and social support office for children and families, and launched a network of support places across the city.



Speaking at the ceremony, Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Association for Protection of Children’s Rights Mai Thi Ngoc Mai said the model provides a practical response to the need for comprehensive child protection and care, with a focus on mental wellbeing.



She described the office launch as a stride in strengthening inter-sectoral coordination, promoting professional psychological expertise and mobilising social resources to better protect children’s rights and legitimate interests.



Dinh Phuong Duy, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Association of Psychology and Education, said the model is developed in response to growing concerns over violence, abuse and psychological impacts on children.



Initially, services will be provided at the headquarters of the Ho Chi Minh City Association for Protection of Children’s Rights and the city office of Save the Children International (SCI) as two main locations, and five satellite facilities.



In its initial phase, the office will focus on providing psychological support for children and families facing difficulties, while gradually expanding its network of experts and support services.



Tran Cong Binh, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Association of Psychology and Education, noted the office operates on a non-profit basis, mobilises community resources, protects confidentiality and places the best interests of children at the centre. Services range from receiving information and assessing needs to screening, initial counselling, intervention, service referrals and long-term support.



The ultimate goal is to assist children and their families to surmount psychological difficulties, stabilise their lives, and develop comprehensively, he added.



Under the MoU, the Association for Protection of Children’s Rights is in charge of coordinating activities, receiving information, managing cases, mobilising resources and working with other parties in child protection. Meanwhile, the Association of Psychology and Education is responsible for psychological expertise, counselling, mental health care, expert engagement, and standardisation of specialised procedures.



The two sides will jointly develop a network of psychologists and counsellors; work with schools, healthcare and social assistance facilities and relevant organisations; and organise communications campaigns, training courses and periodical reviews.



The launch is expected to provide children and families with a trusted source of support while helping build an inter-sectoral network dedicated to protecting children’s mental health and wellbeing in Ho Chi Minh City./.

VNA