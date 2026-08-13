Society

Ho Chi Minh City launches psychological, social support places for children, families

In its initial phase, the office will focus on providing psychological support for children and families facing difficulties, while gradually expanding its network of experts and support services.

Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Association for Protection of Children’s Rights Mai Thi Ngoc Mai and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Association of Psychology and Education Dinh Phuong Duy sign an MoU to establish and operate a psychological and social support office for children and families. (Photo: VNA)
Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Association for Protection of Children’s Rights Mai Thi Ngoc Mai and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Association of Psychology and Education Dinh Phuong Duy sign an MoU to establish and operate a psychological and social support office for children and families. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – The Ho Chi Minh City Association for Protection of Children’s Rights and the Ho Chi Minh City Association of Psychology and Education on August 13 signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to establish and operate a psychological and social support office for children and families, and launched a network of support places across the city.

Speaking at the ceremony, Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Association for Protection of Children’s Rights Mai Thi Ngoc Mai said the model provides a practical response to the need for comprehensive child protection and care, with a focus on mental wellbeing.

She described the office launch as a stride in strengthening inter-sectoral coordination, promoting professional psychological expertise and mobilising social resources to better protect children’s rights and legitimate interests.

Dinh Phuong Duy, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Association of Psychology and Education, said the model is developed in response to growing concerns over violence, abuse and psychological impacts on children.

Initially, services will be provided at the headquarters of the Ho Chi Minh City Association for Protection of Children’s Rights and the city office of Save the Children International (SCI) as two main locations, and five satellite facilities.

In its initial phase, the office will focus on providing psychological support for children and families facing difficulties, while gradually expanding its network of experts and support services.

Tran Cong Binh, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Association of Psychology and Education, noted the office operates on a non-profit basis, mobilises community resources, protects confidentiality and places the best interests of children at the centre. Services range from receiving information and assessing needs to screening, initial counselling, intervention, service referrals and long-term support.

The ultimate goal is to assist children and their families to surmount psychological difficulties, stabilise their lives, and develop comprehensively, he added.

Under the MoU, the Association for Protection of Children’s Rights is in charge of coordinating activities, receiving information, managing cases, mobilising resources and working with other parties in child protection. Meanwhile, the Association of Psychology and Education is responsible for psychological expertise, counselling, mental health care, expert engagement, and standardisation of specialised procedures.

The two sides will jointly develop a network of psychologists and counsellors; work with schools, healthcare and social assistance facilities and relevant organisations; and organise communications campaigns, training courses and periodical reviews.

The launch is expected to provide children and families with a trusted source of support while helping build an inter-sectoral network dedicated to protecting children’s mental health and wellbeing in Ho Chi Minh City./.

VNA
#VNHP #psychological and social support #child protection #child care #Ho Chi Minh City #children's rights Ho Chi Minh City
Follow VietnamPlus

Happy Vietnam

Related News

As of June 10, 2026, the Thanh Hoa provincial Military Command deploys 674 officers and soldiers to assist families eligible for the programme to replace temporary and dilapidated homes for the biological children of revolutionaries exposed to toxic chemicals, contributing a total of 4,592 workdays. (Photo: VNA)

Ten localities to launch housing projects for Agent Orange victims’ children

The Deputy PM assigned the Chairpersons of the People’s Committees of the 10 provinces and cities that have yet to begin construction to urgently complete all necessary preparations and hold simultaneous ground-breaking ceremonies on July 15, for projects to build and repair homes for eligible beneficiaries.

Keeping children safe online - an urgent priority

Keeping children safe online - an urgent priority

Findings from the “Voice of Vietnamese Children 2026” survey, conducted by the MSD, show that 98% of participating children use the Internet, highlighting the central role of the online environment in learning, entertainment, communication and self-expression.

Khanh Hoa spreads sustainability awareness among young students (Photo: VNA)

📝OP-ED: Protecting children in digital age: Facts speak louder than distortions

The digital environment delivers clear gains: online birth registration, broader access to educational resources beyond classrooms and borders, and deeper integration into social life via national databases on law, education, health care, and population data. But it also introduces hazards such as harmful content, cyberbullying, online sexual harassment, personal data breaches, privacy violations, and potential psychological fallout from excessive screen time.

See more

Professor Emily M. Nason, Director of Undergraduate Recruitment and Admissions at Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, grants an interview to the Vietnam News Agency. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam-Hong Kong education cooperation offers pathway to high-quality tech talent

Among the leading choices for international students is the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST), ranked 33rd globally in the QS World University Rankings 2027 and sixth in the QS Asia University Rankings 2026. Its computer science programme, including key fields such as AI and machine learning, ranks first in Hong Kong.

Vietnam has been named the world’s No. 1 culinary destination for 2026 in the NZ Herald Travel Readers’ Choice Awards. (Photo: TITC)

Vietnam tops 2026 global culinary destinations ranking: NZ Herald

Vietnam’s No. 1 ranking underscores the country’s growing appeal as a culinary tourism destination. More than a collection of distinctive dishes, Vietnamese cuisine reflects the country’s culture, regional diversity and everyday way of life, offering travellers an authentic and memorable way to experience Vietnam./.

Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Nguyen Quoc Dung in an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam embassy in US steps up efforts to identify remains of martyrs

Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Quoc Dung described cooperation in addressing war legacies, including the search for missing personnel from both sides, as a bright spot in Vietnam-US relations. He said the work is not only humanitarian in nature but also contributes to healing the wounds of war, strengthening mutual trust and promoting reconciliation between the two peoples.

Vice President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Hoang Cong Thuy writes in the condolence book. (Photo: VFF)

Vietnam Fatherland Front delegation pays tribute to former Chinese Premier

The Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee always cherishes the profound friendship and invaluable support extended by generations of Chinese leaders, including Zhu, to bilateral ties. Their contributions laid the foundation for friendly exchanges and cooperation between the VFF and the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference.

Judge Luu Ngoc Canh announces the decision to bring the case to trial. (Photo: VNA)

Former Deputy Minister Nguyen Ba Hoan, 27 others stand trial in bribery case

Among the 28 defendants, former Deputy Minister Nguyen Ba Hoan; Le Thanh Ha, former head of the Vietnamese workers management board at the Vietnamese Embassy in the Republic of Korea; and seven former personnel of the MoLISA Department of Overseas Labour are charged with receiving bribes under Article 354 of the Penal Code.

Unmanned aerial vehicles are used in rice production in Can Tho city. (Photo: VNA)

Measures strengthened to manage, monitor UAVs

Authorities must urgently study and immediately deploy measures to counter the illegal use of UAVs in key areas, no-fly zones, airports and aerodromes, ensuring that similar incidents do not occur in the future.

Nguyen Thanh Liem, Chairman of the Association of Vietnamese People in Chungnam province and Vice Chairman of the Association of Vietnamese Communities in the Republic of Korea (Photo: VNA)

Resolution expected to create new breakthrough in harnessing OV resources

The resolution marks a significant shift in strategic mindset, for the first time defining the more than 6.5 million Vietnamese living abroad as a “strategic resource” for national construction, development and defence. For many overseas Vietnamese, this represents a transition from simply being supported and mobilised to actively “accompanying and co-creating” development mechanisms.

Former Deputy Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Nguyen Ba Hoan (Photo: Published by VNA)

Hanoi court to open trial of ex-deputy minister, 27 others in bribery case

The Supreme People’s Procuracy indictment said that from 2021 through May 2025, Hoan, then deputy minister in charge of the Department of Overseas Labour Management, allowed former Director General Tong Hai Nam to direct officials to create difficulties for companies during appraisal of license applications to send Vietnamese workers abroad.

Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra speaks at the conference. (Photo: VNA)

Older persons are driver of national development: Deputy Prime Minister

Chairing a conference of the National Committee on Aging in Hanoi on August 17, Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra, who is also its Chairwoman, said the Party and State pay special attention to elderly affairs. At the same time, awareness across the entire political system and society has become increasingly clear, comprehensive and positive.

A unified land database, transparent valuation mechanisms and anti-speculation policies could lay the foundation for a more professional property market. (Photo: VNA)

Data-driven land valuation to curb speculation: Experts

From a property-market perspective, Do Thi Thu Giang, National Director of Valuation and Advisory at Savills Vietnam, said the orientations under Resolution No. 21-NQ/TW could make the market more transparent and efficient, with property values increasingly tied to actual development and use potential.