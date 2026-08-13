Business

Int'l sports exhibitions, export trade fair open in Ho Chi Minh City

A series of events opened at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre (SECC) in Ho Chi Minh City on August 13, including the Vietnam Sport Show 2026, Vietnam Cycle Expo 2026 and the 14th Zhejiang Export (Vietnam) Fair 2026. They feature 520 booths operated by 400 businesses from 15 countries and territories.

Domestic and foreign businesses engage in trade networking at the event series held at Ho Chi Minh's Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre (SECC) on August 13, 2026. (Photo: VNA)
Domestic and foreign businesses engage in trade networking at the event series held at Ho Chi Minh's Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre (SECC) on August 13, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – A series of events opened at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre (SECC) in Ho Chi Minh City on August 13, including the Vietnam Sport Show 2026, Vietnam Cycle Expo 2026 and the 14th Zhejiang Export (Vietnam) Fair 2026.

This year's events feature 520 booths operated by 400 businesses from 15 countries and territories. Participants mainly specialise in sports equipment and gear, outdoor sports, fitness, sports health and wellness, bicycles and electric bicycles, components and accessories, training-support technologies, as well as OEM/ODM manufacturing and international supply chains. Running through August 15, they combine product displays and business networking with a range of industry programmes and experiential activities for businesses, experts and sports enthusiasts.

Highlights include a seminar on developing green energy solutions for a sustainable future, B2B business-matching sessions between Vietnamese and international companies, and market survey tours for professional buyer delegations.

A diverse range of environmentally friendly products are showcased at the event series. (Photo: VNA)

A diverse range of environmentally friendly products are showcased at the event series. (Photo: VNA)

Nguyen Hong Minh, Deputy Director of the Sports Authority of Vietnam under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said that with their expanding scale and ecosystem-based organisation, the events have evolved beyond serving simply as a trade bridge to become a platform for boosting business links, facilitating the transfer of advanced technological solutions and expanding global supply chains.

In particular, the growing application of circular-economy models in the sports sector is opening up strategic cooperation opportunities towards a smart ecosystem and a sustainable sports industry in Vietnam. This will help domestic businesses build strategic relationships with international partners and bring "Made in Vietnam" sports products to global markets, he said.

At the opening ceremony, To Ngoc Son, Deputy Director of the Department of Foreign Market Development under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, said the Government has set a target of achieving double-digit economic growth. Against this backdrop, expanding markets, boosting production and exports, and enhancing the economy's competitiveness have become increasingly urgent priorities./.

VNA
#Vietnam Sport Show 2026 #Vietnam Cycle Expo 2026 #14th Zhejiang Export (Vietnam) Fair 2026 Ho Chi Minh City
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