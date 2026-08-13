Reference exchange rate increases 27 VND on August 13

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,566 VND/USD on August 13, up 27 VND from the previous day.



With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,844 VND/USD, and the floor rate 24,288 VND/USD.



Meanwhile, the opening-hour buying and selling rates at major commercial banks declined from the August 12 morning trading session.



Both Vietcombank and BIDV listed the buying rate at 25,870 VND/USD and the selling rate at 26,250 VND/USD, both down 70 VND from the previous session./.

VNA