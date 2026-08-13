Petrol prices cut from 15:00 on August 13

​Hanoi (VNA) – Retail prices of petrol and diesel prices (excluding mazut oil) in Vietnam were reduced from 15pm on August 13, according to a joint decision by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.

The price of E5 RON92 petrol is capped at 21,235 VND (0.81 USD) per litre, down 493 VND, while E10 RON95-III is priced at no more than 22,119 VND per litre, down 205 VND. The price of diesel 0.05S is set at no more than 27,233 VND per litre, down 311 VND.

In contrast, the price of mazut 180CST 3.5S rose by 365 VND to 16,756 VND per litre.

The price stabilisation fund was also replenished during the latest pricing period.

Under the decision, the two ministries set aside 200 VND per litre for biofuel and diesel into the petrol and oil price stabilisation fund, financed through a temporary advance from the state budget. No disbursement was made from the fund.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade said it will continue coordinating with relevant agencies to monitor fuel supply and inspect compliance by petroleum traders, with violations subject to strict penalties.

The two ministries will also continue monitoring global market developments and adjust domestic fuel prices accordingly, while proposing additional price stabilisation measures to the Government and the Prime Minister when necessary./.

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