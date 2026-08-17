Sci-Tech

Resolution 57: Shifting from policy reform to concrete technology outcomes

The Ministry of Science and Technology said its top priority through end-2026 is a decisive shift from building institutional framework to delivering products, technologies and measurable results.

OCOP products are digitised with QR codes for traceability, listed on e-commerce platforms (Photo: VNA)
OCOP products are digitised with QR codes for traceability, listed on e-commerce platforms (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - More than 20 months after Vietnam began rolling out the Politburo’s Resolution 57 on science, technology, innovation and digital transformation, the biggest achievement has been clearing institutional and resource bottlenecks, said the Ministry of Science and Technology’s Department of Planning and Finance.

The ministry said its top priority through end-2026 is a decisive shift from building institutional framework to delivering products, technologies and measurable results.

The new legal framework is largely in place. The 2026 budget for those areas is estimated at nearly 95 trillion VND (3.63 billion USD), equal to about 3% of total state budget spending.

The ministry recommended the Prime Minister issue a directive to speed up the 2026 agenda. The directive orders a full review of task lists, faster fund allocation and disbursement, and action on delayed projects. It ties leaders’ accountability to results and targets responsibility shifting.

Going forward, it will focus on refining guidelines to clear emerging obstacles, reorienting budget planning toward output and capital efficiency rather than spreading funds thinly, and strengthening oversight so resources can be moved quickly from slow-moving tasks to those with stronger capacity.

Minister of Science and Technology Vu Hai Quan urged agencies and units to disburse funds decisively, clear obstacles and hold leaders accountable for staying on schedule.

vnanet-r.jpg
Guiding students through lab internships at Tra Vinh University (Photo: VNA)

He also called for stronger direction from municipal and provincial science and technology departments in advising municipal and provicial People’s Committees.

On sci-tech, Quan asked localities to identify challenges based on local conditions and development needs, with businesses helping tackle them.

If localities are unsure how to define tasks or lack resources, the ministry will work with them to build a priority challenge list and support implementation.

On innovation, the ministry will roll out projects to help firms adopt technology to improve productivity and quality. Quan urged localities to make effective use of investmen resources and avoid fragmented spending and duplicated models.

For digital transformation, Quan told localities to study and fully follow existing rules and report obstacles quickly so regulations can be improved.

The ministry will also push to translate mechanisms, policies and resources approved by the National Assembly and Government into concrete results, practical benefits for citizens and businesses, and contributions to national development./.

VNA
#Nghị quyết 57 #NQ 57 #digital transformation #innovation Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

Resolution in action

Digital transformation

Related News

Thai Binh Seed Group JSC is one of Vietnam’s leading crop seed producers, holding rights for 30 varieties and operating three globally certified plants. (Photo: VNA)

Politburo’s Resolution 57-NQ/TW powers new growth momentum

NSO Director Nguyen Thi Huong said alongside foreign investment and the green economy, science – technology, innovation, the digital economy and digital transformation are the new drivers that can can pack a serious second-half punch.

Research lab of the Vietnam National University Ho Chi Minh City. (Illustrative photo published by VNA)

Drastic measures taken to turn Resolution 57 into action

A recent meeting of the Central Steering Committee on science, technology, innovation and digital transformation, chaired by Party General Secretary and State President To Lam, marked a new phase in implementing Resolution 57 following the committee’s restructuring.

See more

The report “Vietnam’s Technological Leap: Sources of Success and Limitations” (Photo: screenshot)

Vietnam makes significant technological progress thanks to open-door policy: Russian expert

Dezhina, a senior researcher at the Institute of Sociology under the Federal Research Center of the Russian Academy of Sciences, said the rapid development of Vietnam’s services sector and knowledge-based industries represents a technological leap driven largely by foreign investment and government policies aimed at developing infrastructure, boosting exports and attracting FDI.

The Da Nang People’s Committee presents awards to the Top 10 projects in the Student Category of the Da Nang Innovation and Startup Competition at SURF 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang runs biggest annual startup event

Themed “A New Era of Growth – Pioneering Innovation”, the festival focused on expanding international connectivity, promoting cross-border investment cooperation and highlighting strategic technology sectors such as artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductors, digital technology, blockchain, green technology and digital transformation.

Personnel responsible for safeguarding national digital sovereignty in cyberspace maintain a serious and focused working spirit at all times (Photo: VNA)

Protecting national security amid digital transformation, cyberspace

Cybersecurity, information security and data security risks must be identified and addressed early and from afar, with appropriate defensive measures ready to neutralise threats and protect national interests in cyberspace, said Lieutenant General Le Xuan Minh, Director of the Ministry of Public Security’s Department of Cybersecurity and Hi-tech Crime Prevention (A05).

The leadership of the Institute of Robotics and Artificial Intelligence is introduced. (Photo:VNA)

Mekong Delta launches first robotics, AI research institute

Dr. Nguyen Van Quang, Rector of Nam Can Tho University, said the university is developing a value chain covering training, research, technology development, testing, technology transfer and commercialisation. The model is designed to link research more closely with practical needs, ensuring that technologies generate products and products create value for society.

Participants pose for a photo at the launch of the Daegu innovation space in Da Nang city. (Photo: VNA)

Daegu innovation space opens in Da Nang

The Daegu technology and innovation space in Da Nang will introduce Daegu’s outstanding technologies, innovative products and solutions while serving as a bridge connecting businesses, research institutes, universities and startup communities from the two cities.

The virtual assistant interface on the reception robot in Lai Hoa commune. (Photo: VNA)

Can Tho builds smart, modern administration through AI application

Amid efforts to accelerate national digital transformation, localities in Can Tho city are integrating modern technologies into State administration. Beyond conventional software and online platforms, artificial intelligence (AI) is being incorporated into public administrative service processes, leading to tangible improvements in service of people and businesses.

Delegates at the opening ceremony of Conviction 2026 (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City urged to lead in developing, testing new technology models: Deputy PM

Conviction 2026, a national-level forum on Digital Assets and Artificial Intelligence, which opened in Ho Chi Minh City on August 14, brings together representatives from State management agencies, technology companies, financial institutions, investment funds, experts, research institutes, universities and domestic and international partners, creating opportunities to connect policies, technology, resources and markets, according to Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung.

Students at the Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology – Vietnam National University, Ho Chi Minh City, practice applying advanced technologies (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam taps global expertise to develop world-class AI workforce

The network aims to attract global Vietnamese AI talents, strengthen links among research institutions, businesses and experts to form strong research teams and promote commercialisation, while mobilising experts to advise on policies and key national AI programmes and projects.

Vietnam moves to build quantum workforce

Vietnam moves to build quantum workforce

As the country's science, technology and innovation hub, Ho Chi Minh City is now scrambling to build capacity for the quantum age, with workforce development at the centre of its push to seize future opportunities.

At the Vietnam – Japan Innovation Forum 2026 (Photo: tapchikinhtetaichinh.vn)

Vietnam – Japan Innovation Forum 2026 drives new models

NIC Deputy Director Hoang Trung Hieu shared that Vietnam is working to gradually make science, technology, and innovation its main growth drivers. Along the way, Japan stands out as one of its key partners, bringing strong capabilities in sci-tech, industry, and workforce, along with an extensive network of companies, research institutes, and universities.

Vice President of the National Assembly Nguyen Doan Anh (R) and Deputy Speaker of the Australian House of Representatives Sharon Claydon (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Australia strengthen parliamentary cooperation

the Australian Parliament looks forward to close coordination with the Vietnamese NA at the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and other multilateral forums, said Deputy Speaker of the Australian House of Representatives Sharon Claydon.

Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung (R) receives Gianluca Pettiti, President and Chief Operating Officer of US-based Thermo Fisher Scientific, in Hanoi on August 12 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam seeks stronger cooperation with US partner in semiconductors, biomedical technology

Vietnam welcomes leading global technology groups such as Thermo Fisher Scientific to engage more deeply in the country’s science and technology ecosystem through investment, research and development, technology transfer and human resources training, as well as cooperation with domestic research institutes, universities and businesses, Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung said.