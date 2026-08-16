UAVs help detect violations, ease traffic bottlenecks in Hanoi

Hanoi (VNA) - The capital city of Hanoi is piloting unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to detect traffic and urban order violations and help ease congestion, initially in Hoan Kiem and Tay Ho wards.

The UAVs can identify six types of violations, including illegal parking, street vending, illegal racing, speeding and carrying weapons. The UAVs have so far helped authorities detect and handle 510 violations.

From August 3-9, the UAVs recorded 60 urban order violations along Ring Road 1. Four cases were fined a total of 2.7 million VND (103 USD), while 56 others are being verified.

Hanoi's police have expanded UAV surveillance to Ring Roads 1 and 3. On August 14, the UAVs were deployed on elevated Ring Road 3 during rush hour, transmitting live footage to the command centre and officers on the ground.

The technology can capture violations such as driving in emergency lanes and changing lanes without signaling, with footage sent to local police units for immediate handling or further verification.

A UAV conducts aerial traffic surveillance in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

Major Nguyen Ngoc Tu of Traffic Police Team No. 7 said clear images and video clips recorded by UAVs help drivers better understand and acknowledge their violations when shown by officers.

From August 3-9, Hanoi's police also recorded 2,076 violations through AI cameras and public reports, including 178 detected by AI-powered cameras and 1,898 reported by individuals and organisations.

Authorities said the combination of UAVs, AI cameras and public participation is strengthening urban surveillance and enabling violations to be detected more promptly. Recorded footage must still be verified before enforcement action is taken./.

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