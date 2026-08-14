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Foreign nationals legally entering or residing in Vietnam eligible for electronic ID accounts

Foreign nationals who lawfully enter or reside in Vietnam will be eligible to obtain electronic identification accounts at any level upon request, under a newly issued Government decree amending and supplementing Decree No. 69/2024/ND-CP, dated June 25, 2024, on electronic identification and authentication.

An immigration officer takes a photo of a foreigner as part of procedures for providing a Level-2 electronic identification account. (Photo: VNA)
An immigration officer takes a photo of a foreigner as part of procedures for providing a Level-2 electronic identification account. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Foreign nationals who lawfully enter or reside in Vietnam will be eligible to obtain electronic identification accounts at any level upon request, under a newly issued Government decree amending and supplementing Decree No. 69/2024/ND-CP, dated June 25, 2024, on electronic identification and authentication.

The new decree also amends Clause 4, Article 4 on electronic identification and authentication principles, stating that individuals and organisations are not required to submit documents when the relevant data have already been integrated.

Specifically, Vietnamese citizens aged six or older who have been issued a valid citizen identity card or identity card may obtain a Level 1 or Level 2 electronic identification account upon request. Vietnamese citizens under six who have been issued an identity card may obtain a Level 1 electronic identification account upon request.

Agencies and organisations established or registered for operation in Vietnam may also obtain electronic identification accounts at any level upon request.

Notably, the new decree adds a list of documents issued to agencies, organisations and individuals that can be integrated and updated on the national identification app. The list includes 66 types of documents issued to individuals, such as birth certificates, residence information certificates, ordinary passports, visas, vehicle registration certificates, driving and investment licences.

It also includes 140 types of documents issued to agencies and organisations, including certificates of seal specimen registration, identification name certificates, business licences, and export-import licences.

The decree will take effect on September 28, 2026./.

VNA
#electronic identification accounts #Decree No. 69/2024/ND-CP #electronic identification and authentication #foreign nationals Vietnam
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