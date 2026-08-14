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More than 1,700 war martyrs’ remains recovered

The national steering committee will continue verifying information on suspected martyrs’ graves in key areas, including Tan Son Nhat Airport in Ho Chi Minh City, Quan Y Bac Son Hill in Dong Nai, the Con Tien base area in Quang Tri and former Vi Xuyen battlefields in Tuyen Quang.

Officers and soldiers bring martyrs’ remains to the sampling station at Binh Xuyen commune Martyrs’ Cemetery in Phu Tho province (Photo: VNA)
Officers and soldiers bring martyrs’ remains to the sampling station at Binh Xuyen commune Martyrs’ Cemetery in Phu Tho province (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – More than 1,700 remains of fallen soldiers have been recovered under a nationwide campaign to accelerate the search, recovery and identification of war martyrs’ remains, according to the national steering committee.

Launched on March 15, the 500-day campaign has so far achieved 24.5% of its target. The recoveries include 691 sets of remains in Vietnam, 174 in Laos and 850 in Cambodia.

Authorities have also discovered and recovered 13 mass graves, including five in the northern province of Tuyen Quang and eight at Le Thi Rieng Park in Ho Chi Minh City.

DNA sample collection for identification is being accelerated, with localities now collecting an average of 2,000-3,000 samples a day. Samples have been taken from 124,762 graves, or 58.4% of the target.

The committee will also conduct inspections in key military regions and localities to accelerate the campaign.

Nine localities have completed sample collection, while Khanh Hoa, Dong Nai, Ho Chi Minh City and Tay Ninh have each completed more than 90% of their assigned workload.

Mine and unexploded ordnance clearance has covered 11,793.6 hectares, or 51.9% of the planned area. In the Vi Xuyen core area of Tuyen Quang, 4,075.8 hectares, or 91.39%, have been cleared. Authorities aim to complete the work within this year to facilitate the search and recovery of martyrs’ remains.

The national steering committee will continue verifying information on suspected martyrs’ graves in key areas, including Tan Son Nhat Airport in Ho Chi Minh City, Quan Y Bac Son Hill in Dong Nai, the Con Tien base area in Quang Tri and former Vi Xuyen battlefields in Tuyen Quang.

Search teams in Laos and Cambodia will begin their 2026-2027 dry-season missions earlier than usual, focusing on locations identified through information provided by organisations and individuals./.

VNA
#500 ngày đêm #Liệt sĩ #war martyrs’ remains #500-day campaign
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