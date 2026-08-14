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Eight mass graves uncovered at Le Thi Rieng Park in Ho Chi Minh City

The teams have so far recovered 311 sets of remains at the site, including 278 individual remains and 33 from the eight mass graves.

The recovery and identification of war martyrs’ remains are carried out in strict accordance with established procedures. (Photo: VNA)
The recovery and identification of war martyrs’ remains are carried out in strict accordance with established procedures. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) - Eight mass graves containing the remains of war martyrs have been uncovered at Le Thi Rieng Park in Ho Chi Minh City, as search teams continue efforts to recover and identify remains of fallen soldiers.

The teams have so far recovered 311 sets of remains at the site, including 278 individual remains and 33 from the eight mass graves. The remains were found at two locations in Area A and six in Area B, along with 179 personal belongings.

On August 13 alone, the search teams removed more than 300 cu.m of soil and expanded the search area in Area B, recovering 18 sets of remains and 12 associated belongings.

The search has focused on a burial trench in Area B, where teams are working through a large volume of soil from an embankment created during the park’s renovation. The Ho Chi Minh City Military High Command has deployed three excavators, one dump truck and two 3.5-tonne trucks to accelerate excavation and soil removal.

Lieutenant Colonel Le Ngoc Ha, head of the K74 martyrs’ remains search and recovery team, said it is conducting the search with the utmost determination while ensuring care and caution throughout the operation.

The recovered remains have been transferred to the memorial hall. Personal belongings found alongside them, including scarves, belts, sandals, combs and pens, are being carefully preserved in line with technical guidelines.

Authorities are examining the belongings and other information to verify the identities of the fallen soldiers and look for their relatives./.

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