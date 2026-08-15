Society

New resolution seeks to unlock OV resources for national development

Ha Thanh, Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations and head of the advisory council for international integration, people-to-people diplomacy and overseas Vietnamese affairs under the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the city, said Resolution No. 23 builds on the fundamental viewpoints of the Politburo's Resolution No. 36-NQ/TW issued in 2004, reaffirming that overseas Vietnamese are an inseparable part of the nation and a bridge connecting Vietnam with the world.

Ha Thanh, Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations and head of the advisory council for international integration, people-to-people diplomacy and overseas Vietnamese affairs under the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the city (Photo: VNA)
Ha Thanh, Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations and head of the advisory council for international integration, people-to-people diplomacy and overseas Vietnamese affairs under the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the city (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – The Politburo’s Resolution No. 23-NQ/TW, issued on August 2, 2026, has introduced new perspectives and solutions to enhance the role and contributions of Vietnamese people abroad in the country’s new development period.

The resolution has received strong attention and support from officials working in foreign and overseas Vietnamese (OV) affairs in Ho Chi Minh City.

Ha Thanh, Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations and head of the advisory council for international integration, people-to-people diplomacy and overseas Vietnamese affairs under the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the city, said Resolution No. 23 builds on the fundamental viewpoints of the Politburo's Resolution No. 36-NQ/TW issued in 2004, reaffirming that overseas Vietnamese are an inseparable part of the nation and a bridge connecting Vietnam with the world.

A notable feature of the new resolution is that it elevates the OV community to one of the country’s important strategic resources, enabling them to participate more deeply in national integration, construction and development.

According to Thanh, the most significant shift is the move toward a mindset of accompanying and creating mechanisms to mobilising resources from OVs. Beyond protecting their legitimate rights and interests and strengthening national unity, Vietnam needs to establish mechanisms that enable Vietnamese experts, intellectuals, scientists, entrepreneurs, artists and younger generations abroad to make practical contributions.

The resolution highlights emerging fields such as innovation, digital transformation, semiconductors, artificial intelligence (AI) and biotechnology, while encouraging OVs to help preserve the Vietnamese language, promote national culture, strengthen external communications and enhance the country’s soft power.

For Ho Chi Minh City, which has deep international integration and is focusing on science and technology, innovation, finance, high-quality services and digital transformation, the key is to turn the potential of overseas Vietnamese into concrete connections and results. These include expert consultation, knowledge and technology transfer, investment and business linkages, market expansion and promotion of the city’s image.

Thanh said the city should shift from “event-based connections” toward connections based on specific needs, fields and outcomes. The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations will strengthen ties with overseas Vietnamese associations, intellectuals, experts, entrepreneurs and younger generations, while listening to their aspirations and creating more opportunities for people-to-people, cultural and educational exchanges and activities toward the homeland.

The union will also coordinate with agencies, research institutes, universities and business associations to mobilise OV resources in science and technology, AI, innovation, finance, healthcare, education, trade and investment, with a focus on concrete cooperative projects.

Lawyer Lam Quang Quy, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Overseas Vietnamese Support Centre under the Association for Liaison with Overseas Vietnamese in Ho Chi Minh City, said Resolution No. 23 represents a new stage in the thinking and approach to OV affairs.

Ho Chi Minh City is home to the country’s largest overseas Vietnamese community, including numerous experts, intellectuals and entrepreneurs with extensive international networks. Beyond capital, their valuable resources include knowledge, technology, innovation, management experience, high-quality human resources and international connections. To translate the resolution into reality, Quy said the city should shift from simply encouraging overseas Vietnamese to contribute toward creating spaces for them to participate directly in addressing the city’s development challenges. It should build databases and networks of overseas Vietnamese experts, intellectuals and entrepreneurs by sector, while identifying specific projects and development needs requiring their expertise./.

VNA
#Kỷ nguyên mới #KNM #Hệ giá trị Việt _2 #HNNG 33_2 #Resolution No. 23-NQ/TW #overseas Vietnamese
Follow VietnamPlus

Vietnam - New era

Happy Vietnam

Related News

Aerospace engineer Tran Thang (first, left) attends the Congress of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee in January 2026. (Photo published by VNA)

Resolution 23 creates space for overseas Vietnamese to contribute to national development

After more than 20 years of implementing Resolution 36, the Party and State’s policies have been translated into numerous effective policies and actions, helping strengthen the group’ attachment to their homeland and creating favourable conditions for increasing numbers of them to return to Vietnam to visit relatives, invest, do business, work and engage in exchanges.

Dr Nguyen Thi Lan, Chairwoman of the Vietnamese Association in Chongqing and Sichuan (Photo published by VNA)

New impetus for overseas Vietnamese communities

On August 2, 2026, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President To Lam signed the resolution, marking an important shift after more than two decades of implementing Politburo Resolution No. 36-NQ/TW. It affirms that the overseas group is an inseparable part of the nation and one of the country’s important strategic resources, contributing to strengthening national collective power.

See more

Professor Emily M. Nason, Director of Undergraduate Recruitment and Admissions at Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, grants an interview to the Vietnam News Agency. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam-Hong Kong education cooperation offers pathway to high-quality tech talent

Among the leading choices for international students is the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST), ranked 33rd globally in the QS World University Rankings 2027 and sixth in the QS Asia University Rankings 2026. Its computer science programme, including key fields such as AI and machine learning, ranks first in Hong Kong.

Vietnam has been named the world’s No. 1 culinary destination for 2026 in the NZ Herald Travel Readers’ Choice Awards. (Photo: TITC)

Vietnam tops 2026 global culinary destinations ranking: NZ Herald

Vietnam’s No. 1 ranking underscores the country’s growing appeal as a culinary tourism destination. More than a collection of distinctive dishes, Vietnamese cuisine reflects the country’s culture, regional diversity and everyday way of life, offering travellers an authentic and memorable way to experience Vietnam./.

Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Nguyen Quoc Dung in an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam embassy in US steps up efforts to identify remains of martyrs

Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Quoc Dung described cooperation in addressing war legacies, including the search for missing personnel from both sides, as a bright spot in Vietnam-US relations. He said the work is not only humanitarian in nature but also contributes to healing the wounds of war, strengthening mutual trust and promoting reconciliation between the two peoples.

Vice President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Hoang Cong Thuy writes in the condolence book. (Photo: VFF)

Vietnam Fatherland Front delegation pays tribute to former Chinese Premier

The Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee always cherishes the profound friendship and invaluable support extended by generations of Chinese leaders, including Zhu, to bilateral ties. Their contributions laid the foundation for friendly exchanges and cooperation between the VFF and the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference.

Judge Luu Ngoc Canh announces the decision to bring the case to trial. (Photo: VNA)

Former Deputy Minister Nguyen Ba Hoan, 27 others stand trial in bribery case

Among the 28 defendants, former Deputy Minister Nguyen Ba Hoan; Le Thanh Ha, former head of the Vietnamese workers management board at the Vietnamese Embassy in the Republic of Korea; and seven former personnel of the MoLISA Department of Overseas Labour are charged with receiving bribes under Article 354 of the Penal Code.

Unmanned aerial vehicles are used in rice production in Can Tho city. (Photo: VNA)

Measures strengthened to manage, monitor UAVs

Authorities must urgently study and immediately deploy measures to counter the illegal use of UAVs in key areas, no-fly zones, airports and aerodromes, ensuring that similar incidents do not occur in the future.

Nguyen Thanh Liem, Chairman of the Association of Vietnamese People in Chungnam province and Vice Chairman of the Association of Vietnamese Communities in the Republic of Korea (Photo: VNA)

Resolution expected to create new breakthrough in harnessing OV resources

The resolution marks a significant shift in strategic mindset, for the first time defining the more than 6.5 million Vietnamese living abroad as a “strategic resource” for national construction, development and defence. For many overseas Vietnamese, this represents a transition from simply being supported and mobilised to actively “accompanying and co-creating” development mechanisms.

Former Deputy Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Nguyen Ba Hoan (Photo: Published by VNA)

Hanoi court to open trial of ex-deputy minister, 27 others in bribery case

The Supreme People’s Procuracy indictment said that from 2021 through May 2025, Hoan, then deputy minister in charge of the Department of Overseas Labour Management, allowed former Director General Tong Hai Nam to direct officials to create difficulties for companies during appraisal of license applications to send Vietnamese workers abroad.

Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra speaks at the conference. (Photo: VNA)

Older persons are driver of national development: Deputy Prime Minister

Chairing a conference of the National Committee on Aging in Hanoi on August 17, Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra, who is also its Chairwoman, said the Party and State pay special attention to elderly affairs. At the same time, awareness across the entire political system and society has become increasingly clear, comprehensive and positive.

A unified land database, transparent valuation mechanisms and anti-speculation policies could lay the foundation for a more professional property market. (Photo: VNA)

Data-driven land valuation to curb speculation: Experts

From a property-market perspective, Do Thi Thu Giang, National Director of Valuation and Advisory at Savills Vietnam, said the orientations under Resolution No. 21-NQ/TW could make the market more transparent and efficient, with property values increasingly tied to actual development and use potential.