Politics

Resolution No. 23 empowers OV to contribute to national development

In terms of recognition and status, the resolution affirms that OV are an integral part of the nation and a strategic resource for national development.

Dr. Pham Thi Thanh Loan, General Director of Viet-Viet Guangdong Tourism and Service Trading Co., Ltd. (Photo: VNA)
Dr. Pham Thi Thanh Loan, General Director of Viet-Viet Guangdong Tourism and Service Trading Co., Ltd. (Photo: VNA)

Beijing (VNA) - The Political Bureau's Resolution No. 23-NQ/TW reflects more than a policy adjustment, marking a profound shift in the approach to overseas Vietnamese (OV) - from mobilisation and gathering towards partnership, empowerment and unlocking their resources, said Dr. Pham Thi Thanh Loan, General Director of Viet-Viet Guangdong Tourism and Service Trading Co., Ltd.

Speaking to a Vietnam News Agency (VNA) correspondent in China, Loan, who has lived, studied and worked in China for nearly two decades, highlighted the significance of the Political Bureau’s newly issued resolution on OV affairs, particularly for the Vietnamese community in China.

In terms of recognition and status, the resolution affirms that OV are an integral part of the nation and a strategic resource for national development. Loan said this recognition goes beyond a tribute, acknowledging the community as active contributors to the country’s development.

For the Vietnamese community in China, this is particularly meaningful, she noted, as its members serve not only as bridges of friendship between the two neighbouring countries but also as true cultural and economic ambassadors, helping deepen the Vietnam-China Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership.

The resolution’s emphasis on national solidarity, eliminating prejudices and looking towards the future would encourage OV to engage more actively in people-to-people diplomacy, local cooperation and cultural exchanges, thus strengthening their trust and attachment to the homeland despite living abroad, Loan added.

In terms of institutions and opportunities for participation, the resolution calls for breakthrough mechanisms and policies to create favourable conditions for OV to contribute more deeply to the country’s political, economic and social life.

A notable point, according to Loan, is the possibility for Vietnamese expats to become members of certain socio-political organisations in the homeland, opening an official and organised channel for their participation.

For Vietnamese intellectuals, scientists and entrepreneurs working at leading research centres and technology corporations in China, she said, this is a positive signal. Such mechanisms could enable them not only to contribute policy recommendations but also to directly join science and technology, innovation and digital transformation programmes and projects, particularly in priority areas such as semiconductors, artificial intelligence and biotechnology.

Loan said transparent and competitive policies and working environments would be an important catalyst for attracting expertise and international experience, while encouraging OV to make long-term or remote contributions to the nation’s development.

The resolution also highlights the Party and State’s responsibility to protect the legitimate rights and interests of Vietnamese expats, and coordinate with host authorities to ensure their security, safety and sound legal status, Loan stressed.

She held that for overseas Vietnamese in China, where regulations on residence, employment and investment have specific requirements, this commitment provides reassurance and a foundation for them to live, study and do business with greater confidence.

Loan also noted that stronger national solidarity, more diverse activities towards the homeland and greater support for Vietnamese associations would help build a united and self-reliant community with a strong cultural identity, while nurturing patriotism and the aspiration to contribute, particularly among young people.

Resolution No.23 is not only a strategic guide for OV affairs in the new era, but also a strong commitment by the Party and State to create opportunities for and value the contributions of OV, she stressed./.

VNA
#Kỷ nguyên mới #KNM #Hệ giá trị Việt _2 #HNNG 33_2 #Resolution No. 23 #OV affairs #national development #Vietnamese community #people-to-people diplomacy China Vietnam
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