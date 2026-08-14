Politics

☀️ Morning digest on August 14

The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

☀️ Morning digest on August 14

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

- The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV)’s top priority is to ensure that every mechanism, policy, and management action supports macroeconomic stability, major economic balances, and resilience, while maintaining a sound and transparent market-based banking system, said Prime Minister Le Minh Hung.

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Prime Minister Le Minh Hung speaks at the working session. (Photo: VNA)

Chairing a working session with the SBV and credit organisations in Hanoi on August 13, PM Hung said the Government views the monetary and banking system as the economic lifeblood, with a pivotal role in maintaining macroeconomic stability, controlling inflation, and fueling rapid, sustainable growth. Read full story

- The state visit to New Zealand by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam has attracted considerable attention from the local media.

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General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (L) and New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon (Photo: VNA)

Reports, articles and assessments published on August 12-13 highlighted that Vietnam-New Zealand relations are shifting strongly from high-level political commitments to concrete cooperation programmes, with a focus on trade, investment, education, agriculture, science and technology, defence and security, and climate change response. Read full story

- The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee will hold its fifth session in three phases, the NA Office said on August 13.

The first phase will run alongside the first phase of the 16th NA’s first extraordinary session. The second is set for August 14 and 17 and the third for August 27 and 28. NA President Tran Thanh Man will deliver opening remarks, while Vice Presidents will rotate in chairing the session. Read full story

- Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra has ordered the completion of a comprehensive database covering fallen soldiers, their graves, cemeteries and records by the end of this year.

Tra, who is also head of the National Steering Committee for the Search, Collection and Identification of Martyrs’ Remains, made the request at a meeting in Hanoi on August 13 to review the 500-day campaign and set urgent tasks for the coming time. Read full story

- Nearly 120 contestants for the 73rd Miss World pageant were announced at a press conference in the northern port city of Hai Phong on August 13.

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Miss World 2026 contestants perform in Vietnam's long traditional dresses and conical hats. (Photo: VNA)

Chairwoman and CEO of the Miss World Organisation Julia Morley CBE and Miss World 2021 Karolina Bielawska attended the event, among others. Read full story

- The Hong Kong International Food Expo PRO 2026 (HKTDC Food Expo PRO 2026) opened in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (China) on August 13, drawing more than 1,850 exhibitors from over 30 countries and territories.

The Vietnamese Consulate General and Vietnam Trade Office in Hong Kong teamed up with several companies to run a joint pavilion featuring coffee, bird’s nest, dried fruits, rice and rice-based products, aiming to introduce Vietnamese farm goods to Hong Kong consumers and foreign partners. Read full story

- The Da Nang International Logistics Forum 2026 opened on August 13, bringing together nearly 600 representatives of ministries, agencies, localities, international organisations, businesses, researcher institutes and universities to chart a more connected, digital and sustainable logistics future.

Co-hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Da Nang People’s Committee, the forum put modern logistics, strategic infrastructure, digital transformation, green growth and international connectivity at the centre of discussions. Read full story

- The Vietnam Petroleum Institute (VPI), a member of Vietnam National Industry-Energy Group (Petrovietnam), and Beicip Technology Solutions Sdn. Bhd. (Beicip-Franlab Asia) have joined forces to advance research and technology in oil and gas exploration and production.

The two sides signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on August 13, laying the groundwork for closer technical cooperation in a range of strategic areas. Read full story

- Vietnam is driving growth among ASEAN’s “Fabulous Five” economies, along with Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, and the Philippines – thanks to its robust manufacturing, expanding workforce, and rising consumer incomes, according to Shan Saeed, chief economist at Asian proptech group Juwai IQI in Malaysia.

In an interview with Vietnam News Agency reporters, Saeed said the economic performance of the five countries in the second quarter of 2026 was noteworthy, with Vietnam’s economy growing 8.39% year-on-year, bringing first-half growth to 8.18%./. Read full story

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