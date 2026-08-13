Politics

Top Vietnamese leader’s New Zealand visit draws media attention

Reports, articles and assessments published on August 12-13 highlighted that Vietnam-New Zealand relations are shifting strongly from high-level political commitments to concrete cooperation programmes, with a focus on trade, investment, education, agriculture, science and technology, defence and security, and climate change response.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (L) and New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon (Photo: VNA)
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (L) and New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The state visit to New Zealand by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam has attracted considerable attention from the local media.

Reports, articles and assessments published on August 12-13 highlighted that Vietnam-New Zealand relations are shifting strongly from high-level political commitments to concrete cooperation programmes, with a focus on trade, investment, education, agriculture, science and technology, defence and security, and climate change response.

Following the talks on August 13 morning (local time) between General Secretary and President Lam and New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, Radio New Zealand (RNZ) focused on PM Luxon’s message about a clear direction for bilateral relations.

The message was also emphasised by the New Zealand Government in its assessment of the visit, saying that the agreements reached during the trip set out a pathway for the bilateral relations over the next decade and should be translated into tangible benefits for people in both countries.

In a press release titled “New Zealand, Vietnam advance relationship” published on August 13, the New Zealand Government said PM Luxon and General Secretary and President Lam had agreed on new steps to advance the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

“This visit has been about putting our partnership to work and delivering benefits for both countries,” PM Luxon said.

“When we met in Hanoi last year, we marked 50 years of diplomatic relations by elevating our relationship. Today we have backed that ambition with action.”

The message was also carried by New Zealand-based news website Scoop on the same day, highlighting the concrete outcomes of the visit that the New Zealand Government has communicated to the public.

1News, one of New Zealand’s major media outlets, also reported on the meeting between General Secretary and President Lam and PM Luxon in Auckland.

Notably, coverage by the New Zealand media showed that the New Zealand side views the outcomes of the visit as significant not only for the bilateral relations but also for creating new opportunities for exporters, strengthening education and security links, and supporting farmers and healthcare professionals./.

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