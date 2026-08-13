Politics

Vietnam, Laos conduct joint patrol to safeguard border security

The patrol was carried out by the Nam Nhu Border Guard Station under the Dien Bien Border Guard Command and Border Guard Company 114 under the Phongsaly provincial Military Command of Laos.

The two sides agree on coordination measures to manage and protect the borderline and boundary markers in the coming period. (Photo: VNA)
The two sides agree on coordination measures to manage and protect the borderline and boundary markers in the coming period. (Photo: VNA)

Dien Bien (VNA) – A joint patrol by Vietnamese and Lao border forces was conducted on August 13 from border markers 44 to 46, helping strengthen coordination and safeguard security along the shared border.

The patrol was carried out by the Nam Nhu Border Guard Station under the Dien Bien Border Guard Command and Border Guard Company 114 under the Phongsaly provincial Military Command of Laos.

During the patrol, the two sides inspected the borderline and border markers, cleared vegetation along patrol routes and cleaned areas surrounding the markers.

They also exchanged information on security and public order in the border area, shared experience and agreed on measures to strengthen coordination in border management.

After the patrol, the two sides reviewed the operation and agreed on the timing, personnel and agenda for the next joint patrol. They also signed minutes recording the results of the activity.

They agreed to intensify communication and public education among border communities on the guidelines and policies of their respective Parties and States, national laws and the agreement on regulations for banagement of the Vietnam-Laos land border and border gates.

They also pledged to step up information sharing on security and public order and coordinate efforts to prevent violations of the borderline and border markers, as well as combat drug trafficking and smuggling, human trafficking, contraband trade and illegal entry and exit./.

VNA
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