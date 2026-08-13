Lam Dong steps up tourism cooperation with Indian partners

Lam Dong (VNA) – Lam Dong province is stepping up tourism cooperation with Indian partners, seeking to tap the fast-growing Indian market and expand international tourism links.

The provincial People’s Committee, in coordination with the Consulate General of India in Ho Chi Minh City, held a tourism networking and cooperation programme on August 13 in Xuan Huong-Da Lat ward, bringing together local tourism stakeholders and Indian partners.

The programme aimed to promote Lam Dong’s distinctive culture as well as its new and signature tourism products and services to the Indian market, while strengthening tourism promotion and developing new domestic and international tours and routes.

Vo Thanh Huy, Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said Lam Dong and its Indian partners would focus on three key areas to develop tourism in both quality and scale.

Vo Thanh Huy, Deputy Director of Lam Dong's Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism (Photo: VNA)

These include developing products tailored to the Indian market, particularly MICE, resort, wedding and Halal tourism; strengthening business, tour and route connectivity; and promoting air links and market outreach to facilitate greater visitor exchanges.

The two sides will also explore broader cooperation in culture, trade and investment, he said.

Ranga Reddy Kukunuru, Chairman of the Indian Association of Tour Operators, said Lam Dong has strong potential for MICE, wedding and honeymoon tourism but still faces challenges in attracting Indian visitors, including limited market information, insufficient promotion and a shortage of tourism personnel.

He suggested that the province step up tourism promotion in India and consider establishing a tourism promotion office there to provide information to travel companies and promote major festivals and events, such as the Da Lat Flower Festival, to Indian travellers.

Lam Dong should also strengthen tourism workforce training, particularly for tour guides with a good understanding of Indian culture, customs and people, helping create a more memorable experience for visitors, he said.

Since August 10, the Indian delegation has been conducting a field survey of tourism products and services in Lam Dong, experiencing offerings suited to the Indian market in the Mui Ne and Da Lat tourism centres.

The visit was aimed at identifying opportunities for cooperation and developing tourism products tailored to Indian travellers.

According to the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Lam Dong welcomed around 9,000 Indian visitors in 2025 and another 6,000 in the first six months of 2026./.

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