Business

Lam Dong steps up tourism cooperation with Indian partners

According to the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Lam Dong welcomed around 9,000 Indian visitors in 2025 and another 6,000 in the first six months of 2026.

Lam Dong and Indian tourism businesses and travel agencies discuss opportunities for cooperation, investment and tourism promotion. (Photo: VNA)
Lam Dong and Indian tourism businesses and travel agencies discuss opportunities for cooperation, investment and tourism promotion. (Photo: VNA)

Lam Dong (VNA) – Lam Dong province is stepping up tourism cooperation with Indian partners, seeking to tap the fast-growing Indian market and expand international tourism links.

The provincial People’s Committee, in coordination with the Consulate General of India in Ho Chi Minh City, held a tourism networking and cooperation programme on August 13 in Xuan Huong-Da Lat ward, bringing together local tourism stakeholders and Indian partners.

The programme aimed to promote Lam Dong’s distinctive culture as well as its new and signature tourism products and services to the Indian market, while strengthening tourism promotion and developing new domestic and international tours and routes.

Vo Thanh Huy, Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said Lam Dong and its Indian partners would focus on three key areas to develop tourism in both quality and scale.

vnanet-potal-thuc-day-phat-trien-du-lich-giua-lam-dong-va-an-do-8953317.jpg
Vo Thanh Huy, Deputy Director of Lam Dong's Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism (Photo: VNA)

These include developing products tailored to the Indian market, particularly MICE, resort, wedding and Halal tourism; strengthening business, tour and route connectivity; and promoting air links and market outreach to facilitate greater visitor exchanges.

The two sides will also explore broader cooperation in culture, trade and investment, he said.

Ranga Reddy Kukunuru, Chairman of the Indian Association of Tour Operators, said Lam Dong has strong potential for MICE, wedding and honeymoon tourism but still faces challenges in attracting Indian visitors, including limited market information, insufficient promotion and a shortage of tourism personnel.

He suggested that the province step up tourism promotion in India and consider establishing a tourism promotion office there to provide information to travel companies and promote major festivals and events, such as the Da Lat Flower Festival, to Indian travellers.

Lam Dong should also strengthen tourism workforce training, particularly for tour guides with a good understanding of Indian culture, customs and people, helping create a more memorable experience for visitors, he said.

Since August 10, the Indian delegation has been conducting a field survey of tourism products and services in Lam Dong, experiencing offerings suited to the Indian market in the Mui Ne and Da Lat tourism centres.

The visit was aimed at identifying opportunities for cooperation and developing tourism products tailored to Indian travellers.

According to the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Lam Dong welcomed around 9,000 Indian visitors in 2025 and another 6,000 in the first six months of 2026./.

VNA
#CPTPP #NQ 59 #HNNG 33_2 #Lam Dong #tourism #cooperation #India #partner Lam Dong India
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

See more

An aircraft of Vietjet (Photo: VietnamPlus)

Vietjet resumes five routes to Da Lat

A Vietjet representative said the resumption of multiple routes will provide more convenient travel options for residents and tourists while restoring Lam Dong's direct air connectivity with economic and tourism centres across the country.

Delegates at the launch of the air route linking the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho and Da Lat in the central province of Lam Dong on August 19. (Photo: VNA)

Daily Can Tho-Da Lat flight service launched

VASCO, a member of Vietnam Airlines Group, officially launched an air route linking the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho and Da Lat in the central province of Lam Dong on August 19, expected to provide more travel options for people in the Mekong Delta while expanding tourism and trade links between the southern region and the Central Highlands.

Can Gio protective forest spans four communes — Can Gio, Binh Khanh, An Thoi Dong and Thanh An of Ho Chi Minh City - creating potential for the development of the carbon credit market. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City businesses eye opportunities from carbon market

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Le Cong Thanh said Vietnam is shifting from policy development and refinement to the implementation and operation of the carbon market. The domestic carbon exchange began pilot operations on June 29, 2026, providing a platform for trading greenhouse gas emission allowances and carbon credits.

Visitors learn about a robot model designed to care for the elderly at Qualcomm’s booth. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City hosts International Innovation Forum and Exhibition 2026

InnoEx 2026 focuses on major shifts reshaping the global economy, including artificial intelligence (AI), data, automation, green transition, international trade and new business models. It also provides a platform connecting businesses, startups, investors and solution providers, facilitating partnerships, investment and access to knowledge and technologies.

Vietjet launches a series of new routes connecting Vietnam with Cebu and Clark (Philippines), Chiang Mai (Thailand), and Osaka (Japan). (Photo: Vietjet)

Vietjet expands flight network in Philippines, Thailand

To celebrate these new services, from August 18 to 20, 2026, passengers can enjoy the opportunity to book Eco tickets from 0 VND (excluding taxes and fees), along with 20% off SkyBoss and Deluxe tickets using promo code HIVJ20, opening the door to exciting destinations across Asia.

Vietnamese manufacturers’ production capacity, product quality and reliability are helping strengthen their position in US retail supply chains (Illustrative image, Source: VNA)

US retailers widen sourcing drive in Vietnam

Despite tariff changes and major shifts in global supply chains, US buyers continue to value Vietnamese suppliers. In the first seven months of this year, the US remained Vietnam’s largest export market, with export turnover reaching 104.7 billion USD, up 23% year-on-year.

Vinachem affirms its position as a leading chemical enterprise at the Autumn Fair 2025 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese enterprises renew growth model to move up global value chains

The resolution identifies enterprises as the centre of the renewal process, urging them to shift from cost-based competition to productivity, technology, quality and market responsiveness; from operating independently to joining industrial ecosystems; and from participating in value chains to mastering and eventually leading them.

Key export sectors such as textiles – garments, footwear and furniture, along with many signature products of Da Nang, have strong potential to expand their markets through online export channels. (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang seeks to boost online exports

To help businesses go global, Da Nang is shifting from supporting individual online activities to developing an integrated ecosystem covering products, branding, platforms, payments, logistics, legal issues and market information. This is also part of the city’s e-commerce development orientation for 2026-2030, which identifies e-commerce as an important component of the digital economy.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang receives Rolf Mutzenich, a member of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the German Bundestag, in Hanoi on August 18. (Photo: baoquocte.vn)

Vietnam welcomes German firms’ expansion

Vietnam welcomes and stands ready to create favourable conditions for German businesses to expand their investment and operations in the country, particularly in infrastructure, smart seaports, renewable energy, high-speed railways, science and technology, and high-quality human resource training.