Da Nang hosts 2026 International Logistics Forum

Da Nang (VNA) – The Da Nang International Logistics Forum 2026 opened on August 13, bringing together nearly 600 representatives of ministries, agencies, localities, international organisations, businesses, researcher institutes and universities to chart a more connected, digital and sustainable logistics future.

Co-hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Da Nang People’s Committee, the forum put modern logistics, strategic infrastructure, digital transformation, green growth and international connectivity at the centre of discussions.

Delegates called for a stronger policy framework and a more transparent business environment, alongside major upgrades to logistics infrastructure, including seaports, gateway airports, logistics centres, multimodal transport networks and international economic corridors.

Digitalisation took centre stage, with participants highlighting shared data platforms and the wider use of artificial intelligence, big data and blockchain.

The forum also spotlighted green and low-emission logistics, stronger links with Indo-Pacific partners and greater use of regional connectivity initiatives and multilateral mechanisms, including the TIR Convention, FIATA electronic bills of lading and digital logistics corridors.

Building a skilled logistics workforce was identified as another priority, with calls for closer cooperation among policymakers, universities and businesses to equip the sector for rapid digitalisation and deeper global integration.

Tran Thanh Hai, Deputy Director of the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Agency of Foreign Trade, said Vietnam’s logistics sector is gaining momentum, backed by expanding infrastructure, stronger business capabilities and progress in trade facilitation and digital transformation.

He said the Government’s “Strategy for the Development of Vietnam’s Logistics Services for 2025-2035, with a Vision to 2050” sets the direction for a modern, green and digital logistics industry, with lower costs and stronger links to manufacturing, trade, e-commerce and global supply chains.

He said that Da Nang is well placed to emerge as a major logistics and international trade hub for central Vietnam and the wider Indo-Pacific, particularly as it develops Lien Chieu Port, a free trade zone, an international financial centre and regional distribution and multimodal transport networks.

Phan Thai Binh, Vice Chairman of the Da Nang People’s Committee, said the city’s strategic location gives it a unique advantage in connecting Vietnam’s north-south economic corridor with the East-West Economic Corridor linking Vietnam, Laos, Thailand and Myanmar.

Da Nang is also putting digital infrastructure at the heart of its logistics ecosystem, prioritising air logistics, cold-chain services, cross-border e-commerce, agricultural logistics and other high value-added segments.

The city pledged to accelerate strategic infrastructure development, improve the business environment and enhance public services, creating favourable conditions for investors and logistics enterprises to build long-term, sustainable operations in Da Nang, the official said./.

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