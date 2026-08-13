VPI, Beicip-Franlab Asia deepen oil, gas cooperation

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Petroleum Institute (VPI), a member of Vietnam National Industry-Energy Group (Petrovietnam), and Beicip Technology Solutions Sdn. Bhd. (Beicip-Franlab Asia) have joined forces to advance research and technology in oil and gas exploration and production.



The two sides signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on August 13, laying the groundwork for closer technical cooperation in a range of strategic areas.



Established in April 2013, Beicip-Franlab Asia (formerly known as BeicipTecsol) is an equity joint-venture entity between Beicip-Franlab (Paris), and Malaysian partners. Beicip-Franlab Asia main office is located in Kuala Lumpur as the central hub to support our business, especially in Asia.



Under the MoU, VPI and Beicip-Franlab Asia will undertake advanced studies in geology, geophysics, and reservoir engineering to support exploration, field development, and oil and gas resource assessment.



The partnership also extends to unconventional resources and carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCS/CCUS), opening up new opportunities to optimise oil and gas assets.



Training, expert exchanges and knowledge sharing will also be stepped up, aiming to strengthen technical capacity, standardise workflows and accelerate the adoption of emerging technologies.



Mohamad Othman, Vice President (Asia) Strategic Ventures at Beicip-Franlab Asia, said the MoU marked an important milestone in expanding technical cooperation and leveraging the complementary strengths of the two organisations.



Beicip-Franlab Asia expects the partnership will be translated into concrete joint programmes covering technology sharing, training and knowledge transfer, as well as solutions tailored to Vietnam’s energy market.



VPI Deputy Director Nguyen Thanh Tung highlighted Beicip-Franlab Asia’s expertise in oil and gas exploration and production, particularly digital solutions for geological and geophysical studies.



He said the MoU would provide a foundation for long-term cooperation in joint research, training, and knowledge sharing, while helping develop practical technical solutions for Petrovietnam’s exploration and production activities.



VPI also aims to build on previous project cooperation by combining their respective strengths. VPI brings deep knowledge of Vietnam’s geology, data, petroleum systems, and operational needs, while Beicip-Franlab Asia contributes international expertise and advanced technologies.



The partners plan to establish joint technical teams, training programmes, technical workshops, and specific projects. A coordination team will oversee implementation, helping accelerate technology adoption, improve research outcomes, and develop cost-effective technical solutions for the energy industry./.

VNA