Politics

National Assembly Standing Committee to look into 25 draft laws, resolutions

The committee will take up 25 draft laws and resolutions, including the revised Penal Code, the revised Law on Organisation of Criminal Investigation Agencies, and the review of the draft law amending Article 6 and Appendix IV on conditional business sectors and lines under the Law on Investment, among others.

At the NA Standing Committee's session on August 4. (Photo: VNA)
At the NA Standing Committee's session on August 4. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee will hold its fifth session in three phases, the NA Office said on August 13.

The first phase will run alongside the first phase of the 16th NA’s first extraordinary session. The second is set for August 14 and 17 and the third for August 27 and 28. NA President Tran Thanh Man will deliver opening remarks, while Vice Presidents will rotate in chairing the session.

The committee will take up 25 draft laws and resolutions, including the revised Penal Code, the revised Law on Organisation of Criminal Investigation Agencies, and the review of the draft law amending Article 6 and Appendix IV on conditional business sectors and lines under the Law on Investment, among others.

It will also mull over the revised Law on Grassroots Mediation, the amended Law on Publishing, the revised Law on Vietnamese Guest Workers, and draft amendments to the Law on State Compensation Liability, the State Bank of Vietnam Law, the Anti-Money Laundering Law and the Law on Credit Organisations.

Other items include a draft resolution to replace Resolution 96/2019/QH14 on crime prevention and control, the work of the People’s Procuracies and People’s Courts, and judgment enforcement; the draft Law on Urban Development; and a draft NA resolution on special mechanisms to clear obstacles facing wind and solar power projects.

Lawmakers will further discuss the revised Law on Oil and Gas; draft amendments to 10 laws on administrative procedures and business conditions in agriculture and environment; draft amendments to the Law on Radio Frequencies, the Law on Telecommunications, the Law on E-Transactions and the Law on Technology Transfer; and draft amendments to the Law on Architecture.

The agenda also includes draft amendments to the Law on Commerce, the Law on Competition, the Law on Foreign Trade Management and the Law on Protection of Consumer Rights; draft amendments to the Law on Measurement; draft amendments to laws on physical training and sports, tourism, cinematography, libraries and cultural heritage; the revised Law on Lawyers; the revised Law on Adoption; the revised Law on Support for Small- and Medium-sized Enterprises; the revised Vietnam Maritime and Inland Waterway Code; the revised Law on International Agreements; and draft amendments to the Law on Intellectual Property.

On oversight, the committee will consider the NA’s July 2026 report on citizens’ petitions.

On important matters, it will discuss merging four national target programmes into one, the review of the draft NA resolution on adjusting investment policy for the Lao Cai-Hanoi-Hai Phong railway, and the draft resolution on investment policy for Ring Road 5 in the Hanoi Capital Region.

The committee will also consider and approve the Prime Minister’s proposal to appoint Vietnamese ambassadors to foreign countries.

It is set to adopt a resolution establishing wards in Bac Ninh province, discuss the establishment of Quang Ninh and Bac Ninh cities, and decide on the policy for establishing the People’s Courts and People’s Procuracies of the two cities./.

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