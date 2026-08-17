Business

Hue courts capital to turn industrial zones into growth engine

The economic and industrial zones in Hue city host more than 200 active investment projects worth over 152 trillion VND (5.84 billion USD), with 139 already operational. Since the start of 2026, they have generated about 32 trillion VND, contributed 4.2 trillion VND to the state budget and brought in 730 million USD in exports, while employing more than 46,000 workers.

In the Kim Long Motor Hue factory (Photo: VNA)
In the Kim Long Motor Hue factory (Photo: VNA)

Hue (VNA) – The central city of Hue is accelerating investment attraction into its economic and industrial zones as it looks to build new economic momentum.

The city now operates the Chan May-Lang Co and A Dot Border Gate economic zones, along with six industrial parks, namely Phu Bai, Phu Da, La Son, Phong Dien, Tu Ha and Quang Vinh.

As of August, the zones host more than 200 active investment projects worth over 152 trillion VND (5.84 billion USD), with 139 already operational. Since the start of 2026, they have generated about 32 trillion VND, contributed 4.2 trillion VND to the state budget and brought in 730 million USD from exports, while employing more than 46,000 workers.

Key investments include the Kim Long Motor Hue automobile manufacturing and assembly complex, the Kanglongda factory, a low-iron quartz sand and powder processing expansion, and the EON helmet factory.

Hue is completing infrastructure, especially at Chan May-Lang Co, a more than 27,000ha economic zone in the southeast. Situated midway between Hue and Da Nang, it is home to Chan May deep-water port, a gateway to the East Sea along the East-West Economic Corridor.

The city is seeking public-private partnership (PPP) investment for a 35km road linking Chan May-Lang Co to the eastern North-South expressway, at an estimated cost of about 10 trillion VND. The project is expected to open development space in the southern coastal and lagoon areas.

Chan May Port now operates three berths. Work is underway on general cargo and container berths 4 and 5, costing about 1.68 trillion VND across over 20ha. Berth 4 is due to be completed in September 2026 and Berth 5 in October 2028. Investment in Berth 6, covering over 15.5 ha and costing more than 928 billion VND, was approved in principle in January 2026. Berths 7 and 8 are being prepared for investor bidding.

With its location and improving road and port infrastructure, Hue plans to develop a logistics centre in the Chan May-Lang Co area, aiming to create a hub for transshipment, export-import, re-export and international logistics services.

Industrial parks are being positioned around distinct strengths. The nearly 800ha Phu Bai park focuses on information technology, clean and supporting industries, and mechanical engineering. The more than 700ha Phong Dien park targets deep processing of quartz sand and silicate, building materials and agro-forestry products. The 300ha La Son park centres on mineral and forestry processing and mechanical engineering.

The 250ha Tu Ha Industrial Park targets clean and supporting industries and electrical and electronics manufacturing. The 230ha Phu Da focuses on animal feed for aquaculture and livestock, seafood and agricultural processing, and garment manufacturing. The 130ha Quang Vinh specialises in agricultural and seafood processing, apparel and dyeing./.

VNA
#Hue #Chan May-Lang Co #A Dot Border Gate economic zone #Chan May Port Hue
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