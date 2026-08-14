Reference exchange rate down 5 VND on August 14

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,561 VND/USD on August 14, down 5 VND from the previous day.



With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,839 VND/USD, and the floor rate 24,283 VND/USD.



Meanwhile, the opening-hour buying and selling rates at major commercial banks saw increases from the August 13 morning trading session.



Both Vietcombank and BIDV listed the buying rate at 25,890 VND/USD and the selling rate at 26,270 VND/USD, both up 20 VND from the previous session./.

VNA