Hanoi plans various art programmes during August Revolution, National Day celebrations

Hanoi (VNA) - Hanoi’s art institutions will stage a series of performances for residents in communes and wards across the capital to mark the 81st anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19, 1945–2026) and National Day (September 2, 1945–2026).



The programmes will feature songs and performances praising the Communist Party of Vietnam and President Ho Chi Minh, highlighting the nation’s revolutionary struggle and the historical significance of the August Revolution and National Day. They will also showcase Thang Long-Hanoi’s rich cultural and heroic traditions, and the achievements of Vietnam and Hanoi during the process of renewal, integration and development.



On August 19 evening, six art programmes will take place simultaneously in different localities. The Thang Long Water Puppet Theatre will perform for residents of Ngoc Hoi commune; the Hanoi Circus and Variety Arts Theatre in Quang Minh commune; the Hanoi Cheo Theatre in Binh Minh commune; the Hanoi Cai Luong Theatre in Hat Mon commune; and the Hanoi Drama Theatre in Ba Vi commune.



Meanwhile, the Thang Long Song, Dance and Music Theatre will stage a programme at the Tran Nhan Tong pedestrian space in Hai Ba Trung ward.



The programmes will feature various art forms, including cheo, cai luong, drama, water puppetry, circus, and song and dance, providing additional cultural and artistic activities for residents and visitors during the celebrations.



Performances will continue on September 1 and 2. On September 1, the Thang Long Song, Dance and Music Theatre will perform in Dan Phuong commune, while the Hanoi Circus and Variety Arts Theatre will perform for residents of Minh Chau commune.



On September 2, more programmes will be held across the capital. The Hanoi Cheo Theatre will perform at the Ba Kieu Temple Flower Garden area in Hoan Kiem ward; the Hanoi Drama Theatre in Phuc Son commune; the Hanoi Cai Luong Theatre in Bat Trang commune; the Thang Long Water Puppet Theatre in Dai Xuyen commune; and the Hanoi Culture and Library Centre in Hoa Lac commune.



The performances aim to bring professional arts closer to the public while creating a joyful and festive atmosphere during the country’s major national celebrations.



Through the activities, Hanoi’s cultural sector will help promote and educate the public about revolutionary traditions, nurture patriotism, national pride and solidarity, and inspire aspirations to build a more prosperous country in the new era./.

VNA