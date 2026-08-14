Society

Kites ground flights at Tan Son Nhat as aviation authority calls for stronger UAV controls

Two disruptions in two days at Ho Chi Minh City's main international airport have exposed gaps in early-warning systems and prompted calls for a single lead agency to manage unauthorised aerial objects near airport zones.

Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City (Illustrative photo: VNA)
Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) - Tan Son Nhat International Airport was forced to suspend take-off and landing operations for about 13 minutes on August 13 evening after three large, illuminated kites were found flying at an altitude of about 400m near the airfield, the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has confirmed.

The incident came just 48 hours after a more serious disruption on August 11 evening, when an unauthorised unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) twice forced the airport to halt operations for two hours, affecting more than 60 flights.

According to the aviation authority, at about 19:40 on August 13 the Area Flight Management and Operations Centre No. 3 (Air Defence and Air Force) notified the Tan Son Nhat Approach Control Centre that an object suspected to be a UAV had been detected near Tham Luong Bridge. The precise location and altitude of the object had not yet been determined at that point.

At about 20:02, updated information identified the object as operating in the Tay Thanh ward area.

Faced with a potential threat to flight safety, the Southern Airports Authority ordered a full suspension of all take-off and landing operations to allow competent authorities to carry out verification.

From 20:05, departing flights were held on the ground while inbound aircraft were placed in holding patterns. On investigation, authorities established that the object was not a UAV but three large kites fitted with lights, which members of the public had been flying at about 400 metres in the Tay Thanh ward area, approximately 2.5km from the airport.

Once the kite-flying was stopped, Tan Son Nhat resumed normal operations at 20:18.

Although the suspension was brief, four flights were held awaiting departure, seven inbound flights were placed in holding patterns and one flight was forced to divert to Cam Ranh Airport.

Competent authorities later identified the person responsible for flying the kites, seized the equipment and proceeded with action in accordance with regulations.

For a high-traffic airport such as Tan Son Nhat, even a short suspension carries consequences beyond the flights immediately affected. Aircraft placed in holding patterns or diverted may incur additional fuel costs, ground handling expenses and operational management outlays, as well as crew rostering disruptions, while also generating knock-on delays for subsequent flight schedules./.

VNA
#Tan Son Nhat International Airport #Large LED-fitted kites #UAV
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