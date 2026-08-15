Road accident fund to provide support from September

Hanoi (VNA) – The Road Accident Damage Reduction Fund (RADRF) will begin providing financial support from September 1 to accident victims and families of deceased victims facing financial hardship, as well as people and organisations involved in rescue efforts.

Under Decree No. 279/2025/ND-CP and Circular No. 126/2026/TT-BCA, injured victims with bodily injury rates of over 31% to below 81% may receive up to 10 million VND (381 USD) per case, while families of deceased victims may receive up to 20 million VND.

Victims with injuries exceeding 81% may receive up to 100 million VND to support community reintegration and continued development.

Organisations and individuals directly assisting victims or taking them to hospital may receive up to 10 million VND and 5 million VND, respectively.

The Traffic Police Department under the Ministry of Public Security said that these are maximum support amounts. The actual amount awarded in each case will depend on the submitted documents, the circumstances of the case and applicable legal regulations.

Eligible organisations and individuals may submit their applications in person, online or by post. The designated receiving authority will verify the validity of an application within two working days.

Authorised receiving agencies include units under the Traffic Police Department and the traffic police divisions of provincial- and municipal-level Department of Public Security. Authorities will also proactively identify cases eligible for support.

The fund will additionally accept voluntary cash and in-kind contributions to help mobilise social resources and promote a safer traffic environment./.

​