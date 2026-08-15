Digital literacy campaign lays foundation for digital citizens in Phu Tho province

Phu Tho (VNA) - From hands-on digital skills classes in rural areas and community digital technology teams going door to door, to models such as “Digital family”, “Digital market - Digital rural areas” and “Every citizen - One digital identity”, the “Digital Literacy for All” campaign is gaining momentum across the northern province of Phu Tho.

After nearly a year of implementation, the campaign has helped equip people with basic digital skills and brought changes in awareness and technology use, gradually making digital transformation a driver of socio-economic development.

Bringing digital skills to every citizen

In 2025, Doan Hung commune introduced a range of thematic plans on digital transformation, digital skills training, science and technology, and innovation, while linking the campaign with Project 06, administrative reform, digital government, digital society, and the development of the rural digital economy.

A key feature of the commune's approach has been the involvement of the entire political system. Police, youth and women's organisations, farmers' associations, schools and grassroots officials have all joined efforts to promote digital platforms and guide local residents in their use. In particular, 67 community digital technology teams have remained active on a regular basis.

Doan Hung has also organised numerous awareness-raising meetings and hands-on training sessions in residential areas, helped nearly 2,000 people receive pensions and social benefits through bank accounts, promoted cashless payments, and provided guidance on using the app VNeID, online public services, personal data protection, and preventing online scams.

As a result, more than 23,580 of the commune's nearly 27,650 adults have received digital knowledge and skills training, over 25,300 electronic identification accounts have been activated, and more than 23,400 citizens have been assisted in installing VNeID. All 2,287 applications received by the commune's public administrative service centre have been processed online.

Beyond providing basic knowledge, Doan Hung has focused on creating an environment in which residents can develop regular digital habits. Social media and e-commerce platforms are also being used to promote and sell local agricultural products and OCOP products.

According to Le Thu Trang, Vice Chairwoman of the Doan Hung Commune People's Committee, the goal is not simply to meet digital literacy targets, but, more importantly, to develop the habit of using technology among residents.

The “Digital Literacy for All” campaign can only be considered successful when people actively use digital platforms in their daily lives,” she said, stressing that the commune puts people at the centre and measures success by actual use rather than simply by app installations or training sessions.

Innovative models expand community reach

Other localities in Phu Tho province have also developed innovative models to expand the campaign.

In Thinh Minh commune, 29 community digital technology teams have been established. Models such as “hands-on guidance”, “Digital weekend”, and Zalo groups connecting schools and families have helped thousands of residents, particularly older people, gradually master basic digital skills.

Bui Thi Nhi, a resident of Gieng 1 hamlet in Thinh Minh commune, said she previously did not know how to use a smartphone to complete administrative procedures. With guidance from the community digital technology team, she can now look up information and access several basic digital services.

Nguyen Thai Hoa, Vice Chairman of the Thinh Minh Commune People's Committee, said the models have made it easier for local residents to access and use digital technology.

In mountainous areas and communities inhabited by ethnic minority groups, many respected community figures have emerged as “digital champions”, helping bring the campaign closer to residents. Among them is Sung A Denh, a respected figure among the Mong ethnic community in Pa Co commune. In addition to actively improving his own digital skills, he has promoted the Party's guidelines and the State's policies and laws and encouraged local residents to attend digital transformation training courses.

Sung A Denh has directly guided local people in installing and using VNeID, accessing reliable information online, promoting local products through digital platforms, and gradually applying technology to agricultural production.

Bui Van Luyen, Vice President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Phu Tho province, said respected community figures play a particularly important role in grassroots communications. When each respected community figure becomes a “digital champion”, the campaign can achieve a stronger and more sustainable reach.

After nearly a year, the “Digital Literacy for All” campaign in Phu Tho is demonstrating its effectiveness through tangible results. Residents who were once hesitant about technology are becoming increasingly familiar with VNeID, online public services, cashless payments, and digital platforms for learning, production, and business.

The campaign is thus laying the groundwork for digital citizens, while supporting the development of digital government, digital economy ,and digital society, with the aim of ensuring that no one is left behind in the country's digital transformation process./.