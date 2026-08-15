Society

Digital literacy campaign lays foundation for digital citizens in Phu Tho province

After nearly a year, the “Digital Literacy for All” campaign in Phu Tho is demonstrating its effectiveness through tangible results. Residents who were once hesitant about technology are becoming increasingly familiar with VNeID, online public services, cashless payments, and digital platforms for learning, production, and business.

A public servant at the Public Administrative Service Centre of Vinh Yen ward, Phu Tho province, guides residents through the marriage registration process on the online public service portal. (Photo: VNA)
A public servant at the Public Administrative Service Centre of Vinh Yen ward, Phu Tho province, guides residents through the marriage registration process on the online public service portal. (Photo: VNA)

Phu Tho (VNA) - From hands-on digital skills classes in rural areas and community digital technology teams going door to door, to models such as “Digital family”, “Digital market - Digital rural areas” and “Every citizen - One digital identity”, the “Digital Literacy for All” campaign is gaining momentum across the northern province of Phu Tho.

After nearly a year of implementation, the campaign has helped equip people with basic digital skills and brought changes in awareness and technology use, gradually making digital transformation a driver of socio-economic development.

Bringing digital skills to every citizen

In 2025, Doan Hung commune introduced a range of thematic plans on digital transformation, digital skills training, science and technology, and innovation, while linking the campaign with Project 06, administrative reform, digital government, digital society, and the development of the rural digital economy.

A key feature of the commune's approach has been the involvement of the entire political system. Police, youth and women's organisations, farmers' associations, schools and grassroots officials have all joined efforts to promote digital platforms and guide local residents in their use. In particular, 67 community digital technology teams have remained active on a regular basis.

Doan Hung has also organised numerous awareness-raising meetings and hands-on training sessions in residential areas, helped nearly 2,000 people receive pensions and social benefits through bank accounts, promoted cashless payments, and provided guidance on using the app VNeID, online public services, personal data protection, and preventing online scams.

As a result, more than 23,580 of the commune's nearly 27,650 adults have received digital knowledge and skills training, over 25,300 electronic identification accounts have been activated, and more than 23,400 citizens have been assisted in installing VNeID. All 2,287 applications received by the commune's public administrative service centre have been processed online.

Beyond providing basic knowledge, Doan Hung has focused on creating an environment in which residents can develop regular digital habits. Social media and e-commerce platforms are also being used to promote and sell local agricultural products and OCOP products.

According to Le Thu Trang, Vice Chairwoman of the Doan Hung Commune People's Committee, the goal is not simply to meet digital literacy targets, but, more importantly, to develop the habit of using technology among residents.

The “Digital Literacy for All” campaign can only be considered successful when people actively use digital platforms in their daily lives,” she said, stressing that the commune puts people at the centre and measures success by actual use rather than simply by app installations or training sessions.

Innovative models expand community reach

Other localities in Phu Tho province have also developed innovative models to expand the campaign.

In Thinh Minh commune, 29 community digital technology teams have been established. Models such as “hands-on guidance”, “Digital weekend”, and Zalo groups connecting schools and families have helped thousands of residents, particularly older people, gradually master basic digital skills.

Bui Thi Nhi, a resident of Gieng 1 hamlet in Thinh Minh commune, said she previously did not know how to use a smartphone to complete administrative procedures. With guidance from the community digital technology team, she can now look up information and access several basic digital services.

Nguyen Thai Hoa, Vice Chairman of the Thinh Minh Commune People's Committee, said the models have made it easier for local residents to access and use digital technology.

In mountainous areas and communities inhabited by ethnic minority groups, many respected community figures have emerged as “digital champions”, helping bring the campaign closer to residents. Among them is Sung A Denh, a respected figure among the Mong ethnic community in Pa Co commune. In addition to actively improving his own digital skills, he has promoted the Party's guidelines and the State's policies and laws and encouraged local residents to attend digital transformation training courses.

Sung A Denh has directly guided local people in installing and using VNeID, accessing reliable information online, promoting local products through digital platforms, and gradually applying technology to agricultural production.

Bui Van Luyen, Vice President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Phu Tho province, said respected community figures play a particularly important role in grassroots communications. When each respected community figure becomes a “digital champion”, the campaign can achieve a stronger and more sustainable reach.

After nearly a year, the “Digital Literacy for All” campaign in Phu Tho is demonstrating its effectiveness through tangible results. Residents who were once hesitant about technology are becoming increasingly familiar with VNeID, online public services, cashless payments, and digital platforms for learning, production, and business.

The campaign is thus laying the groundwork for digital citizens, while supporting the development of digital government, digital economy ,and digital society, with the aim of ensuring that no one is left behind in the country's digital transformation process./.

VNA
#Digital Literacy for All #digital skills #Phu Tho #technology use #Resolution 57 Phu Tho
Follow VietnamPlus

Digital transformation

Vietnam - New era

Related News

Students at the Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology – Vietnam National University, Ho Chi Minh City, practice applying advanced technologies (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam taps global expertise to develop world-class AI workforce

The network aims to attract global Vietnamese AI talents, strengthen links among research institutions, businesses and experts to form strong research teams and promote commercialisation, while mobilising experts to advise on policies and key national AI programmes and projects.

AI-powered robots help ease the workload of civil servants in providing initial consultations, while enabling citizens to become familiar with AI applications in accessing public services. (Photo: VNA)

National programme on AI human resources development approved

The programme aims to develop an AI workforce of sufficient scale, structure and quality to meet the requirements of strategic technology sectors, enhance national technological self-reliance, promote innovation and digital transformation, and foster the digital economy and digital society.

See more

Professor Emily M. Nason, Director of Undergraduate Recruitment and Admissions at Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, grants an interview to the Vietnam News Agency. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam-Hong Kong education cooperation offers pathway to high-quality tech talent

Among the leading choices for international students is the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST), ranked 33rd globally in the QS World University Rankings 2027 and sixth in the QS Asia University Rankings 2026. Its computer science programme, including key fields such as AI and machine learning, ranks first in Hong Kong.

Vietnam has been named the world’s No. 1 culinary destination for 2026 in the NZ Herald Travel Readers’ Choice Awards. (Photo: TITC)

Vietnam tops 2026 global culinary destinations ranking: NZ Herald

Vietnam’s No. 1 ranking underscores the country’s growing appeal as a culinary tourism destination. More than a collection of distinctive dishes, Vietnamese cuisine reflects the country’s culture, regional diversity and everyday way of life, offering travellers an authentic and memorable way to experience Vietnam./.

Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Nguyen Quoc Dung in an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam embassy in US steps up efforts to identify remains of martyrs

Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Quoc Dung described cooperation in addressing war legacies, including the search for missing personnel from both sides, as a bright spot in Vietnam-US relations. He said the work is not only humanitarian in nature but also contributes to healing the wounds of war, strengthening mutual trust and promoting reconciliation between the two peoples.

Vice President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Hoang Cong Thuy writes in the condolence book. (Photo: VFF)

Vietnam Fatherland Front delegation pays tribute to former Chinese Premier

The Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee always cherishes the profound friendship and invaluable support extended by generations of Chinese leaders, including Zhu, to bilateral ties. Their contributions laid the foundation for friendly exchanges and cooperation between the VFF and the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference.

Judge Luu Ngoc Canh announces the decision to bring the case to trial. (Photo: VNA)

Former Deputy Minister Nguyen Ba Hoan, 27 others stand trial in bribery case

Among the 28 defendants, former Deputy Minister Nguyen Ba Hoan; Le Thanh Ha, former head of the Vietnamese workers management board at the Vietnamese Embassy in the Republic of Korea; and seven former personnel of the MoLISA Department of Overseas Labour are charged with receiving bribes under Article 354 of the Penal Code.

Unmanned aerial vehicles are used in rice production in Can Tho city. (Photo: VNA)

Measures strengthened to manage, monitor UAVs

Authorities must urgently study and immediately deploy measures to counter the illegal use of UAVs in key areas, no-fly zones, airports and aerodromes, ensuring that similar incidents do not occur in the future.

Nguyen Thanh Liem, Chairman of the Association of Vietnamese People in Chungnam province and Vice Chairman of the Association of Vietnamese Communities in the Republic of Korea (Photo: VNA)

Resolution expected to create new breakthrough in harnessing OV resources

The resolution marks a significant shift in strategic mindset, for the first time defining the more than 6.5 million Vietnamese living abroad as a “strategic resource” for national construction, development and defence. For many overseas Vietnamese, this represents a transition from simply being supported and mobilised to actively “accompanying and co-creating” development mechanisms.

Former Deputy Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Nguyen Ba Hoan (Photo: Published by VNA)

Hanoi court to open trial of ex-deputy minister, 27 others in bribery case

The Supreme People’s Procuracy indictment said that from 2021 through May 2025, Hoan, then deputy minister in charge of the Department of Overseas Labour Management, allowed former Director General Tong Hai Nam to direct officials to create difficulties for companies during appraisal of license applications to send Vietnamese workers abroad.

Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra speaks at the conference. (Photo: VNA)

Older persons are driver of national development: Deputy Prime Minister

Chairing a conference of the National Committee on Aging in Hanoi on August 17, Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra, who is also its Chairwoman, said the Party and State pay special attention to elderly affairs. At the same time, awareness across the entire political system and society has become increasingly clear, comprehensive and positive.

A unified land database, transparent valuation mechanisms and anti-speculation policies could lay the foundation for a more professional property market. (Photo: VNA)

Data-driven land valuation to curb speculation: Experts

From a property-market perspective, Do Thi Thu Giang, National Director of Valuation and Advisory at Savills Vietnam, said the orientations under Resolution No. 21-NQ/TW could make the market more transparent and efficient, with property values increasingly tied to actual development and use potential.