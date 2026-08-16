Vietnam Airlines flight returns to Munich over technical issue: carrier

Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam Airlines flight VN34 from Munich (Germany) to Hanoi returned to Munich Airport shortly after takeoff on August 15 due to a technical issue, with all passengers and crew safe, the national flag carrier said.



The flight was operated by a Boeing 787-9 aircraft.



The flight crew followed all prescribed procedures and landed safely at Munich Airport. All passengers were escorted to the terminal.



Vietnam Airlines is coordinating with relevant authorities and agencies to determine the specific cause, while implementing support measures and arranging onward travel for passengers.



A representative of the airline said it would provide updates as soon as the inspection results and specific operational plans are available.



Vietnam Airlines affirmed that the safety of passengers, crew members, and flights is always its top priority./.

VNA