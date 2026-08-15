Society

Pilot "Smart police station" kiosk launched in Hanoi

During the pilot phase, the "Smart police station" provides five core functions: crime/incident reporting; SOS emergency calls; crime alert; finding the nearest police stations and administrative offices; and legal Q&A.

A police officer introduces a foreign visitor to the “Smart police station” kiosk, making it easier for international visitors to access police support services. (Photo: VNA)
A police officer introduces a foreign visitor to the “Smart police station” kiosk, making it easier for international visitors to access police support services. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - A “Smart police station” kiosk was officially launched for pilot operation in the capital city of Hanoi on August 15 morning.

Located at 89 Dinh Tien Hoang Street near Hoan Kiem Lake, this kiosk offers multi-language support to assist both local residents and tourists.

This station is part of the "multi-service kiosk ecosystem" spearheaded by the Police Department for Administrative Management of Social Order (C06) under the Ministry of Public Security. The project aims to leverage national population data, digital identity, and electronic authentication to provide safer and more efficient public services.

During the pilot phase, the "Smart police station" provides five core functions: crime/incident reporting; SOS emergency calls; crime alert; finding the nearest police stations and administrative offices; and legal Q&A.

A standout feature of the model is its sophisticated back-end processing. When a citizen files a report, AI and voice-recognition technology guide them through the process step-by-step. The system automatically records the user's speech and suggests missing details to ensure the final report is comprehensive and properly structured.

Once submitted, the information is instantly logged into the Ministry of Public Security’s processing system and forwarded to the relevant local police units. This allows authorities to proactively contact, guide, and support citizens throughout the resolution process, while tracking all progress and results within the digital system.

Major General Nguyen Manh Hung, Deputy Director of C06, said the value of the "Smart police station" extends beyond simply providing an additional communication channel for the public. Instead, it aims to establish a seamless, end-to-end process—from reception and recording to processing, citizen support, and result tracking—thereby enhancing transparency and efficiency in handling reports and feedback.

vnanet-kiosk1.jpg
The Kiosk guides users through authentication using the QR code on their identity cards or the VNeID app to access its services. (Photo: VNA)

For both domestic and international tourists, the station features an SOS function for emergency assistance, enabling users to establish immediate contact with local police forces.

While "Smart police station" models have been implemented in several countries and cities worldwide, the challenge in Vietnam was more than just adopting an existing system.

Based on practical requirements, C06 developed an operational framework and development strategy specifically tailored to Vietnam’s national population database and digital identification systems. This model prioritises the application of AI, the automation of intake and processing, and seamless integration with professional police systems, all while ensuring strict information security and the protection of personal data.

Hanoi is the first locality in the country to pilot the model. In the coming time, the model will continue to be researched and refined, with plans to integrate further services and utilities linked to population data, citizen identity cards, and the VNeID digital identification ecosystem./.

VNA
#Nghị quyết 57 #NQ 57 #Hanoi #police #station #smart #crime alert Ha Noi
Follow VietnamPlus

Resolution in action

Digital transformation

Related News

Former Director of the National Institute of Forensic Psychiatry for the 2013–2023 period Ngo Van Vinh at a police office. (Photo: Hanoi Police)

Hanoi Police charge additional 26 suspects in major forensic psychiatry case

Authorities have since expanded the investigation to include additional offenses, notably falsification of case files and gambling. With the latest indictments, the total number of suspects has risen to 66, facing a range of charges including illegal drug possession and use, bribery-related offenses, abuse of power, falsification of case records, and gambling.

A traffic police officer regulates the traffic flow on a street in Hanoi. (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Hanoi Police announce traffic diversions for 14th National Party Congress

To ensure security, public order and traffic safety for the 14th National Party Congress, to be held from January 19 to 25 at the National Convention Centre in Hanoi’s Tu Liem ward, Hanoi Police have announced traffic diversion and regulation plans on key roads across the capital city.

See more

Professor Emily M. Nason, Director of Undergraduate Recruitment and Admissions at Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, grants an interview to the Vietnam News Agency. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam-Hong Kong education cooperation offers pathway to high-quality tech talent

Among the leading choices for international students is the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST), ranked 33rd globally in the QS World University Rankings 2027 and sixth in the QS Asia University Rankings 2026. Its computer science programme, including key fields such as AI and machine learning, ranks first in Hong Kong.

Vietnam has been named the world’s No. 1 culinary destination for 2026 in the NZ Herald Travel Readers’ Choice Awards. (Photo: TITC)

Vietnam tops 2026 global culinary destinations ranking: NZ Herald

Vietnam’s No. 1 ranking underscores the country’s growing appeal as a culinary tourism destination. More than a collection of distinctive dishes, Vietnamese cuisine reflects the country’s culture, regional diversity and everyday way of life, offering travellers an authentic and memorable way to experience Vietnam./.

Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Nguyen Quoc Dung in an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam embassy in US steps up efforts to identify remains of martyrs

Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Quoc Dung described cooperation in addressing war legacies, including the search for missing personnel from both sides, as a bright spot in Vietnam-US relations. He said the work is not only humanitarian in nature but also contributes to healing the wounds of war, strengthening mutual trust and promoting reconciliation between the two peoples.

Vice President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Hoang Cong Thuy writes in the condolence book. (Photo: VFF)

Vietnam Fatherland Front delegation pays tribute to former Chinese Premier

The Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee always cherishes the profound friendship and invaluable support extended by generations of Chinese leaders, including Zhu, to bilateral ties. Their contributions laid the foundation for friendly exchanges and cooperation between the VFF and the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference.

Judge Luu Ngoc Canh announces the decision to bring the case to trial. (Photo: VNA)

Former Deputy Minister Nguyen Ba Hoan, 27 others stand trial in bribery case

Among the 28 defendants, former Deputy Minister Nguyen Ba Hoan; Le Thanh Ha, former head of the Vietnamese workers management board at the Vietnamese Embassy in the Republic of Korea; and seven former personnel of the MoLISA Department of Overseas Labour are charged with receiving bribes under Article 354 of the Penal Code.

Unmanned aerial vehicles are used in rice production in Can Tho city. (Photo: VNA)

Measures strengthened to manage, monitor UAVs

Authorities must urgently study and immediately deploy measures to counter the illegal use of UAVs in key areas, no-fly zones, airports and aerodromes, ensuring that similar incidents do not occur in the future.

Nguyen Thanh Liem, Chairman of the Association of Vietnamese People in Chungnam province and Vice Chairman of the Association of Vietnamese Communities in the Republic of Korea (Photo: VNA)

Resolution expected to create new breakthrough in harnessing OV resources

The resolution marks a significant shift in strategic mindset, for the first time defining the more than 6.5 million Vietnamese living abroad as a “strategic resource” for national construction, development and defence. For many overseas Vietnamese, this represents a transition from simply being supported and mobilised to actively “accompanying and co-creating” development mechanisms.

Former Deputy Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Nguyen Ba Hoan (Photo: Published by VNA)

Hanoi court to open trial of ex-deputy minister, 27 others in bribery case

The Supreme People’s Procuracy indictment said that from 2021 through May 2025, Hoan, then deputy minister in charge of the Department of Overseas Labour Management, allowed former Director General Tong Hai Nam to direct officials to create difficulties for companies during appraisal of license applications to send Vietnamese workers abroad.

Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra speaks at the conference. (Photo: VNA)

Older persons are driver of national development: Deputy Prime Minister

Chairing a conference of the National Committee on Aging in Hanoi on August 17, Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra, who is also its Chairwoman, said the Party and State pay special attention to elderly affairs. At the same time, awareness across the entire political system and society has become increasingly clear, comprehensive and positive.

A unified land database, transparent valuation mechanisms and anti-speculation policies could lay the foundation for a more professional property market. (Photo: VNA)

Data-driven land valuation to curb speculation: Experts

From a property-market perspective, Do Thi Thu Giang, National Director of Valuation and Advisory at Savills Vietnam, said the orientations under Resolution No. 21-NQ/TW could make the market more transparent and efficient, with property values increasingly tied to actual development and use potential.