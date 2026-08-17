Sci-Tech

Viettel ranks No 1 globally at prestigious IBA 2026 awards

Military-run telecom group Viettel has been named the world's most awarded organisation at the 2026 International Business Awards (IBA), winning 28 prizes including 17 gold, eight silver and three bronze awards.

Metfone wins gold awards for Financial Achievement, Viral Marketing Campaign and Innovative TikTok Channel, highlighting its growing cultural influence in Cambodia. (Photo courtesy of Viettel)
Metfone wins gold awards for Financial Achievement, Viral Marketing Campaign and Innovative TikTok Channel, highlighting its growing cultural influence in Cambodia. (Photo courtesy of Viettel)

Hanoi (VNS/VNA) – Military-run telecom group Viettel has been named the world's most awarded organisation at the 2026 International Business Awards (IBA), winning 28 prizes including 17 gold, eight silver and three bronze awards.

The group topped thousands of entries from more than 78 countries and territories, while also securing the highest number of gold awards with nearly twice as many as the second-ranked organisation.

The result marks a significant improvement from 2025, when Viettel won 25 awards and ranked second globally. Its number of gold awards more than doubled, from eight to 17.

Since first entering the IBA in 2016, Viettel has won more than 150 awards, the highest tally by a Vietnamese enterprise in the history of the awards. Now in its 23rd edition, the IBA is part of the Stevie Awards system and recognises outstanding organisations and innovative achievements worldwide.

This year's competition attracted more than 3,800 organisations, with entries assessed by over 210 international professionals. Major global companies including IBM, Cisco and Cathay Financial Holdings were among the participants.

Overseas markets account for nearly two-thirds of awards.

Eighteen of Viettel's 28 awards this year came from its overseas operations, highlighting the group's ability to standardise innovation and business practices across international markets.

Bitel in Peru and Metfone in Cambodia were the group's top performers, with six awards each.

Bitel received recognition in categories including Large Telecommunications Company, Most Innovative Company of the Year and Best Mobile Application. Metfone won gold awards for Financial Achievement, Viral Marketing Campaign and Innovative TikTok Channel, highlighting its growing cultural influence in Cambodia.

Lumitel in Burundi won gold in the Medium Telecommunications Company category, while Halotel in Tanzania and Telemor in Timor-Leste also featured among the winners. Viettel's social responsibility programmes in Africa received three silver awards.

In the domestic market, Viettel's awards focused on technology platforms and AI-powered products, including an intelligent logistics robot system and AI-powered driver monitoring cameras developed by Viettel Post; Viettel eDoc and Viettel ITS by Viettel Solutions; and ISAAP, an information security assessment and audit platform developed by Viettel's Information Technology Centre.

Viettel Post also won awards for Management Team of the Year and Large Transportation Company.

The results reflect Viettel's transformation from a telecommunications operator into a technology company, with AI, automation and information security solutions gaining international recognition.

Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards, said this year's winners demonstrated innovation, leadership and creativity across organisations and industries worldwide, setting “a high standard for excellence.”

The IBA 2026 awards ceremony is scheduled to take place in Paris, France, on October 28./.

VNA
#NQ 59- BT #Viettel #world's most awarded organisation #2026 International Business Awards (IBA)
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

See more

Israeli experts introduce several areas with potential for cooperation, including AI, cybersecurity, quantum technology, data, health technology and the application of artificial intelligence in businesses. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Israel explore stronger cooperation in technology, innovation

During the meeting, Ambassador Nguyen Ky Son said science, technology, innovation and artificial intelligence (AI) are becoming key drivers of Vietnam’s development, stressing that the application of AI and emerging technologies must go hand in hand with data security and safety.

The report “Vietnam’s Technological Leap: Sources of Success and Limitations” (Photo: screenshot)

Vietnam makes significant technological progress thanks to open-door policy: Russian expert

Dezhina, a senior researcher at the Institute of Sociology under the Federal Research Center of the Russian Academy of Sciences, said the rapid development of Vietnam’s services sector and knowledge-based industries represents a technological leap driven largely by foreign investment and government policies aimed at developing infrastructure, boosting exports and attracting FDI.

The Da Nang People’s Committee presents awards to the Top 10 projects in the Student Category of the Da Nang Innovation and Startup Competition at SURF 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang runs biggest annual startup event

Themed “A New Era of Growth – Pioneering Innovation”, the festival focused on expanding international connectivity, promoting cross-border investment cooperation and highlighting strategic technology sectors such as artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductors, digital technology, blockchain, green technology and digital transformation.

Personnel responsible for safeguarding national digital sovereignty in cyberspace maintain a serious and focused working spirit at all times (Photo: VNA)

Protecting national security amid digital transformation, cyberspace

Cybersecurity, information security and data security risks must be identified and addressed early and from afar, with appropriate defensive measures ready to neutralise threats and protect national interests in cyberspace, said Lieutenant General Le Xuan Minh, Director of the Ministry of Public Security’s Department of Cybersecurity and Hi-tech Crime Prevention (A05).

The leadership of the Institute of Robotics and Artificial Intelligence is introduced. (Photo:VNA)

Mekong Delta launches first robotics, AI research institute

Dr. Nguyen Van Quang, Rector of Nam Can Tho University, said the university is developing a value chain covering training, research, technology development, testing, technology transfer and commercialisation. The model is designed to link research more closely with practical needs, ensuring that technologies generate products and products create value for society.

Participants pose for a photo at the launch of the Daegu innovation space in Da Nang city. (Photo: VNA)

Daegu innovation space opens in Da Nang

The Daegu technology and innovation space in Da Nang will introduce Daegu’s outstanding technologies, innovative products and solutions while serving as a bridge connecting businesses, research institutes, universities and startup communities from the two cities.

The virtual assistant interface on the reception robot in Lai Hoa commune. (Photo: VNA)

Can Tho builds smart, modern administration through AI application

Amid efforts to accelerate national digital transformation, localities in Can Tho city are integrating modern technologies into State administration. Beyond conventional software and online platforms, artificial intelligence (AI) is being incorporated into public administrative service processes, leading to tangible improvements in service of people and businesses.

Delegates at the opening ceremony of Conviction 2026 (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City urged to lead in developing, testing new technology models: Deputy PM

Conviction 2026, a national-level forum on Digital Assets and Artificial Intelligence, which opened in Ho Chi Minh City on August 14, brings together representatives from State management agencies, technology companies, financial institutions, investment funds, experts, research institutes, universities and domestic and international partners, creating opportunities to connect policies, technology, resources and markets, according to Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung.

Students at the Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology – Vietnam National University, Ho Chi Minh City, practice applying advanced technologies (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam taps global expertise to develop world-class AI workforce

The network aims to attract global Vietnamese AI talents, strengthen links among research institutions, businesses and experts to form strong research teams and promote commercialisation, while mobilising experts to advise on policies and key national AI programmes and projects.

Vietnam moves to build quantum workforce

Vietnam moves to build quantum workforce

As the country's science, technology and innovation hub, Ho Chi Minh City is now scrambling to build capacity for the quantum age, with workforce development at the centre of its push to seize future opportunities.

At the Vietnam – Japan Innovation Forum 2026 (Photo: tapchikinhtetaichinh.vn)

Vietnam – Japan Innovation Forum 2026 drives new models

NIC Deputy Director Hoang Trung Hieu shared that Vietnam is working to gradually make science, technology, and innovation its main growth drivers. Along the way, Japan stands out as one of its key partners, bringing strong capabilities in sci-tech, industry, and workforce, along with an extensive network of companies, research institutes, and universities.

Vice President of the National Assembly Nguyen Doan Anh (R) and Deputy Speaker of the Australian House of Representatives Sharon Claydon (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Australia strengthen parliamentary cooperation

the Australian Parliament looks forward to close coordination with the Vietnamese NA at the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and other multilateral forums, said Deputy Speaker of the Australian House of Representatives Sharon Claydon.