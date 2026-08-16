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VinFast, Gowa Motor Group form joint venture to expand dealership network in Indonesia

Indonesia is one of the key pillars of VinFast’s global growth strategy. Since entering the market, VinFast has rapidly expanded its product portfolio, commenced operations at its manufacturing facility in Subang, and built a comprehensive EV ecosystem through a growing network of strategic partners.

Representatives of VinFast and Gowa Motor at the signing ceremony. Photo: Vingroup.
Representatives of VinFast and Gowa Motor at the signing ceremony. Photo: Vingroup.

Jakarta (VNA) – Vietnamese EV maker VinFast and Gowa Motor Group, an established Indonesian automotive group with experience across multiple automotive brands, on August 15 announced the signing of a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a joint venture that will develop VinFast’s electric vehicle dealership network in Indonesia.

The partnership marks an important milestone in VinFast’s strategy to expand its presence in one of Southeast Asia’s most promising EV markets, bringing VinFast’s products, services, and EV ownership experience closer to consumers across the Indonesian archipelago, according to Vingroup, the parent company of VinFast.

Under the MoU, the joint venture will develop VinFast’s dealership network across Indonesia, with a target of opening at least 30 showrooms and service centres.

The partnership will contribute to VinFast’s broader plan to expand its dealership network in Indonesia. The company currently operates more than 40 showrooms nationwide and aims to add over 150 new showrooms in the coming years.

The new network will serve as a key pillar of VinFast’s long-term growth strategy in Indonesia, offering VinFast’s electric vehicles alongside aftersales services, maintenance, and customer care that meet the company’s global standards.

Antonio Zara, Chief Executive Officer of VinFast Southeast Asia, said that the combination of VinFast’s product development capabilities, advanced technologies, and comprehensive EV ecosystem with Gowa Motor Group’s local market expertise, automotive network, and operational experience will provide a strong foundation for expanding VinFast’s presence in Indonesia.

“More importantly, this partnership will enable us to deliver an increasingly convenient, comprehensive, and high-quality EV ownership experience for Indonesian customers,” he noted.

“We see tremendous potential in Indonesia’s electric vehicle market and strongly believe in VinFast’s long-term vision. Our partnership not only creates new business opportunities for both companies but also reflects our shared commitment to accelerating Indonesia’s green transition,” said Sadikin Aksa, Commissioner of Gowa Motor.

“Leveraging our experience across multiple automotive brands and our established network in Indonesia, Gowa Motor Group looks forward to working alongside VinFast to bring sustainable mobility solutions and high-quality services closer to consumers across the country,” he added.

Indonesia is one of the key pillars of VinFast’s global growth strategy. Since entering the market, VinFast has rapidly expanded its product portfolio, commenced operations at its manufacturing facility in Subang, and built a comprehensive EV ecosystem through a growing network of strategic partners, including charging infrastructure developer V-Green, all-electric ride-hailing service GSM, financial institutions, banking partners, authorized service workshop partners, and dealerships nationwide.

By combining manufacturing capabilities, a comprehensive EV ecosystem, and an expanding partner network, VinFast is steadily advancing toward its goal of becoming one of the leading electric vehicle brands in Indonesia and across Southeast Asia./.

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#CPTPP #NQ 59 #HNNG 33_2 #VinFast #Gowa Motor Group #joint venture #dealership network #Indonesia #MoU
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