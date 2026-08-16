Saint Petersburg’s metro expertise valuable for Vietnam

Moscow (VNA) – A Hanoi delegation led by Politburo member and Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Tran Duc Thang held a series of meetings with leading businesses in Russia’s Saint Petersburg after surveying the city’s metro system to study geological similarities with localities in Vietnam.



As Hanoi implements its master plan with a 100-year vision, in which metro lines are identified as the backbone of the capital city’s transport network, Thang met with representatives from several Saint Petersburg companies specialising in urban rail development. Located in the delta of the Neva River, Saint Petersburg faces challenging geological conditions for underground construction, similar to Hanoi along the Red River. The Russian city’s experience in developing its metro system is therefore considered particularly valuable to Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.



At the meetings, Vietnamese delegates were briefed on the companies’ expertise in various stages of metro development and operation, including technical surveys, design documentation, underground engineering systems, assembly and modern information systems for metro operations.



Put into service in 1955, the Saint Petersburg Metro currently comprises six lines with 75 stations stretching more than 130 km. Its distinctive feature is the depth of its stations, with many located from 60 metres to nearly 90 metres underground. Admiralteyskaya Station, at a depth of about 86 metres, ranks third among the deepest metro stations in the world.



After listening to the presentations, Thang highlighted Saint Petersburg’s strengths in urban railways, particularly its advanced tunnel-boring technologies, high levels of precision and safety, and frequent train services. The city also boasts a long-established and modern tram network and is actively testing and applying artificial intelligence (AI), including AI-based automated train operation and automated depot management.



He called on relevant agencies from both sides to explore areas where Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City have development priorities and Saint Petersburg has expertise, including smart traffic management, electronic ticketing, transport safety equipment, expanded tram networks connecting new urban areas and universities, as well as telecommunications solutions, AI control software and auxiliary equipment for rail carriages.



The Russian companies expressed their readiness to cooperate with Vietnamese localities and share experience and technologies in these fields.



During the visit, Thang and Saint Petersburg Governor Alexander Beglov laid flowers at the President Ho Chi Minh Monument. The Vietnamese delegation also met with leaders of the Association of Vietnamese People in Saint Petersburg, acknowledging the community’s contributions to promoting cooperation between the Russian city and Vietnamese localities./.

VNA