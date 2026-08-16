Cultural exchange strengthens people-to-people ties between Ho Chi Minh City, Indonesia

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – A Vietnam-Indonesia friendship cultural exchange programme was held in Ho Chi Minh City on August 15 evening to celebrate the 81st Independence Day of Indonesia (August 17, 1945-2026), highlighting the close friendship between the people of the southern metropolis and Indonesia.



The exchange featured traditional Vietnamese and Indonesian musical and dance performances by artists from the Saung Udjo art troupe of Indonesia and the dance troupe of the Indonesian Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City, together with artists and students from the Ho Chi Minh City Conservatory of Music and Nguyen Tat Thanh University.



Opening the programme, Nguyen Minh Nhut, Chairman of the municipal Vietnam-Indonesia Friendship Association, said the two countries are neighbouring Southeast Asian countries that share many historical similarities, including their struggles against colonialism. Since establishing diplomatic relations in 1955, their ties have grown strongly, culminating in the elevation to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership on March 10, 2025.



On the occasion, the local official expressed his thanks to the Consulate General of Indonesia and the Indonesian community in the city for their effective cooperation in a wide range of joint activities. He expressed his belief that the two sides would further promote people-to-people exchanges through cultural, sports, educational and tourism activities, creating more opportunities for Vietnamese and Indonesian people to meet, interact with and better understand one another, thereby expanding cooperation across various fields.



Delegates in a group photo at the Vietnam-Indonesia friendship cultural exchange programme in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: VNA)

Indonesian Consul General Carolina Tinangon voiced her appreciation and gratitude to the Vietnam-Indonesia Friendship Association for its tireless contributions to strengthening the friendship and people-to-people ties between the sides.



She stressed that the event, featuring joint performances by Vietnamese and Indonesian artists showcasing the traditional cultures of both countries, exemplifies the true spirit of cultural diplomacy. It will help strengthen people-to-people diplomacy, deepen mutual understanding between the Vietnamese and Indonesian people, and contribute to the increasingly close friendship between the two nations./.