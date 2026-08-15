Politics

Courts of Vietnamese, Cambodian, Lao border provinces step up judicial cooperation

After 16 years and eight editions, the conference has become an important forum for courts to share experience, strengthen mutual trust and understanding, and contribute to the friendship and cooperation among Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos.

The heads of the Vietnamese, Lao and Cambodian delegations sign the joint communiqué of the conference. (Photo: VNA)
The heads of the Vietnamese, Lao and Cambodian delegations sign the joint communiqué of the conference. (Photo: VNA)

Phnom Penh (VNA) - The 8th conference of courts of border provinces of Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos took place in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on August 14.

The event brought together delegations led by Chief Justice of the Supreme People’s Court of Vietnam Nguyen Van Quang, President of the Supreme Court of Cambodia Chiv Keng, and Chief Justice of the Supreme People’s Court of Laos Phayvy Syboualypha.

In his opening remarks, Chief Justice of the Supreme People’s Court of Laos Phayvy Syboualypha said the conference provided an opportunity for the judicial bodies of the three countries to exchange expertise, share experience and strengthen coordination in addressing issues arising in border areas.

He called on the sides to review cooperation outcomes over the past two years, draw lessons and map out more effective coordination in the time ahead.

Meanwhile, Chief Justice of the Supreme People’s Court of Vietnam Nguyen Van Quang welcomed increasingly substantive and effective cooperation among the three judicial systems.

He noted that after 16 years and eight editions, the conference has become an important forum for courts to share experience, strengthen mutual trust and understanding, and contribute to the friendship and cooperation among Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos.

According to Quang, against the backdrop of deeper international integration and growing economic, trade and investment exchanges, transnational crimes, particularly cyber-enabled crime and drug trafficking, as well as cross-border civil and commercial disputes, are on the rise. This requires stronger coordination and mutual assistance among judicial bodies to ensure law enforcement, uphold justice and build peaceful, friendly, stable and sustainably developing border areas, he said.

Quang spoke highly of the topics selected for this year's conference, describing them as practical issues requiring closer and more regular coordination among the judicial authorities of the three countries. The Supreme People’s Court of Vietnam, he affirmed, attaches great importance to and wishes to further foster cooperation among the three court systems.

For his part, President of the Supreme Court of Cambodia said the conference offered an opportunity to review the implementation of the joint statement adopted in Da Nang in 2024, while strengthening cooperation in combating transnational crime and handling civil and commercial cases involving cross-border elements.

The conference focused on four key areas: reviewing implementation of the 2024 joint statement; sharing experience in preventing, combating and adjudicating technology-enabled fraud; improving the settlement of cross-border civil and commercial disputes; and adjudicating cross-border drug trafficking cases.

At the end of the conference, the three sides signed a joint communiqué, agreeing to further strengthen judicial cooperation.

On the sidelines, Quang held separate meetings with his Lao and Cambodian counterparts, Phayvy Syboualypha and Chiv Keng. The sides highly valued cooperation outcomes to date and agreed to continue delegation exchanges, enhance coordination and study the signing of new cooperation documents to deepen ties among the three judicial systems and deliver more practical results.

Earlier, on August 13, Chief Justice of the Supreme People’s Court of Vietnam Nguyen Van Quang paid a courtesy call on Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni. The King applauded the organisation of the conference, describing it as a useful forum for the courts to meet, share experience and coordinate their work, contributing to the building of peaceful and friendly borders.

On August 15 morning, Quang visited the Vietnamese Embassy in Cambodia, where he was briefed by Ambassador Nguyen Minh Vu on Vietnam-Cambodia relations. He expressed his hope that the embassy will continue promoting friendship and mutual trust between the two countries./.

VNA
#CPTPP #NQ 59 #HNNG 33_2 #Vietnam-Laos-Cambodia relations #Chief Justice of the Supreme People’s Court of Vietnam Nguyen Van Quang #judicial cooperation Cambodia Laos
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