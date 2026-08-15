Health

Binh Dan Hospital sets Vietnam record with nearly 4,300 robotic surgeries

Associate Prof., Dr Tran Vinh Hung, Director of Binh Dan Hospital, said the hospital became Vietnam’s first medical facility to perform robotic surgery on adults in late 2016, marking a major milestone for the country’s surgical sector.

Binh Dan Hospital doctors perform a robotic surgery. (Photo: VNA)
Binh Dan Hospital doctors perform a robotic surgery. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – Binh Dan Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City has successfully performed 4,278 robotic surgeries over the past decade, setting a Vietnam record as the country’s first and leading hospital in robotic surgery by number of cases.

The hospital announced the milestone on August 15 at a ceremony marking 10 years of pioneering robotic surgery in Vietnam, held alongside a scientific seminar on robotic surgery in thoracic, general and urological surgery.

Associate Prof., Dr Tran Vinh Hung, Director of Binh Dan Hospital, said the hospital became Vietnam’s first medical facility to perform robotic surgery on adults in late 2016, marking a major milestone for the country’s surgical sector.

Over the past decade, the hospital has established 26 robotic surgery teams and routinely performed 15 complex types of robotic procedures. Some of its surgeons have individually carried out more than 900 robotic operations.

The number of robotic surgeries has steadily increased, reaching more than 700 cases annually using a single robotic surgical system. Cancer-related procedures account for about 95% of the total.

Hung said robotic surgery represents not only a breakthrough in surgical technology but also advances in surgical thinking, procedures and training.

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Leaders of Binh Dan Hospital and Seoul St. Mary’s Hospital of the Republic of Korea sign a cooperation agreement. (Photo: VNA)

After a decade of developing the technology and providing training and technical support to hospitals at home and abroad, Binh Dan Hospital has been licensed by Ho Chi Minh City's Department of Health to provide basic robotic surgery training for postgraduate-qualified surgeons.

The hospital plans to invest in additional robotic systems, expand access to robotic surgery at lower costs and establish a regional centre of excellence in the field.

At the ceremony, Binh Dan Hospital and Seoul St. Mary’s Hospital of the Republic of Korea signed a memorandum of understanding to expand cooperation in professional exchange, training and research, particularly in robotic surgery and personalised cancer treatment./.

VNA
#Nghị quyết 72 #Sức khỏe #NQ 72 #Binh Dan Hospital #Ho Chi Minh City #Vietnam #robotic surgeries #health #medical Ho Chi Minh City
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