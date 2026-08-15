Politics

Hanoi seeks cooperation with Russian localities in developing urban railways

Russia has advanced technologies and expertise in transport, while Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City - Vietnam's two special cities and economic locomotives - are prioritising the development of urban transport, urban railways and smart infrastructure, offering significant potential for expanded cooperation.

At atheworking session between the delegation and authorities of St. Petersburg. (Photo: VNA)
At atheworking session between the delegation and authorities of St. Petersburg. (Photo: VNA)

Moscow (VNA) - An inter-agency delegation led by Politburo member and Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Tran Duc Thang has held meetings with officials in Moscow and St. Petersburg to discuss railway and urban railway development and expand cooperation between Hanoi and Russian localities.

Thang met with Russian State Secretary and Deputy Minister of Transport Dmitry Zverev and leaders of Russian Railways (RZD) in Moscow on August 13, affirming that Vietnam always values the support and valuable experience of Russian partners in national construction and development.

He noted that Russia has advanced technologies and expertise in transport, while Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City - Vietnam's two special cities and economic locomotives - are prioritising the development of urban transport, urban railways and smart infrastructure, offering significant potential for expanded cooperation.

Thang said that Hanoi has approved a 100-year master plan envisioning a smart city, underground space, and low- and high-altitude economy, while investing in urban railway lines and inter-regional transport links.

Against this backdrop, Hanoi hopes that Russia's Ministry of Transport and partners will share experience in policymaking and technical standards for urban railways and underground infrastructure, and support design, technology integration, training and technology transfer. The city also invited Russian businesses to explore investment in metro projects under Hanoi's transport development plan to 2030, with a vision to 2050.

Hanoi also proposed studying flexible investment models suited to local needs and conditions, while enhancing expert exchanges and sharing experience in metro construction, management and operation. The two sides were encouraged to explore the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and big data in traffic management and regulation to help ease congestion.

Hanoi is also interested in designing underground structures and stations as architectural landmarks reflecting the city's cultural and historical identity, integrating technologies across metro lines, developing a centralised control centre and forming consortia to implement urban railway projects, said the official.

Regarding Ho Chi Minh City, Thang called on Russia to work with Vietnamese authorities to study investment in, and supply equipment and technologies for, key metro projects. Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City are ready to facilitate the participation of Russian businesses and experts in transport infrastructure projects in Vietnam.

At a meeting with leaders of RZD, Thang said Vietnam considers railway development a priority transport sector, aimed at efficiently combining different modes of transport to meet demand for large-volume, fast, safe, cost-effective and environmentally friendly transport while strengthening domestic and international connectivity.

Hanoi seeks cooperation with Russia in investment, policy consultancy, development of technical standards for urban railway networks connected with the national railway system, and railway management and operation. The city also hopes to benefit from Russian experience, technology transfer and human resource training, he added.

On August 14, in St. Petersburg, the delegation held a meeting with Governor Alexander Beglov, who affirmed that it remains among the leading Russian cities in promoting Russia-Vietnam relations and stands ready to share experience with Vietnamese localities.

St. Petersburg welcomed Hanoi as its fifth sister city in Vietnam, following Ho Chi Minh City, Hai Phong, Khanh Hoa and Dien Bien. A cooperation agreement between St. Petersburg and Hanoi, signed in May 2025, covers economic, trade, tourism, education, healthcare, sports and cultural cooperation, while promoting investment projects, business connections and joint promotional activities.

Notably, St. Petersburg expressed its interest in expanding cooperation with Hanoi in urban railways. The city has extensive experience in building metro systems under complex geological conditions, with an underground network whose average depth is among the greatest in the world. The St. Petersburg Metro, which began operation in 1955, continues to expand while adopting new technologies in construction, operation and ticketing.

The discussions in Moscow and St. Petersburg highlighted urban railways as a promising area of cooperation between Hanoi and Russian partners. With growing demand for metro networks, underground infrastructure and smart transport, Hanoi has more opportunities to access the experience, technologies and implementation models of Russian localities and specialised companies.

Thang affirmed that Hanoi's specialised agencies will continue coordinating with Russian counterparts to implement the agreements reached and promote cooperation based on each side's needs and strengths.

During their stay in Russia, the delegation is scheduled to hold additional meetings with leaders of relevant agencies and major businesses in St. Petersburg and Moscow from August 15-17./.

VNA
#CPTPP #NQ 59 #HNNG 33_2 #Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Tran Duc Thang #urban railway development #Russian Railways (RZD) #Vietnam- Russia relations Russia
Follow VietnamPlus

Vietnam - New era

International integration

Related News

Hanoi is accelerating the construction of its urban railway projects. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi fast-tracks urban railway projects

Under a document recently issued by the office of the municipal People’s Committee, competent departments, communes, and wards need to carry out specific tasks for the upcoming metro lines.

Nhon - Hanoi Station urban railway in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

Resolution on pilot policies for urban railway network development in Hanoi, HCM City

The resolution outlines a series of specific mechanisms and policies, including the mobilisation and allocation of investment capital; procedures for investing in urban rail projects and those based on the Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) model; the development of the rail industry, technology transfer, and workforce training; policies on construction materials and waste disposal; and specific regulations for HCM City.

See more

Vietnamese Ambassador to Kazakhstan Nguyen Thanh Le (L) and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at their meeting on August 19. (Photo published by VNA)

Vietnam seeks to deepen strategic partnership with Kazakhstan

Ambassador Nguyen Thanh Le affirmed that he will work closely with Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ministries, agencies and localities to effectively implement high-level agreements, strengthen political trust and promote cooperation in trade, investment, transport and logistics, tourism, culture, education and people-to-people exchanges.

National Assembly Vice President Nguyen Khac Dinh precides over the discussion (Photo: VNA)

Amendments to bills aim to close loopholes in criminal laws

The amendments to the Penal Code focus on four major areas - revising and supplementing provisions on offences and penalties; revising provisions on grounds for exclusion, postponement and exemption from criminal liability and the statute of limitations for criminal prosecution; and ensuring consistency, feasibility and sound legislative drafting.

☀️ Morning digest on August 20

☀️ Morning digest on August 20

Party General Secretary and President To Lam's working session with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Vietnam International Fisheries Exhibition 2026, and Vietnam advancing to the ASEAN Cup final after beating Malaysia 2-0 in the second leg of semifinals are among news highlights on August 19 evening.

Minister of Agriculture and Environment Trinh Viet Hung presents the Government’s proposals on the amendments to the 2024 Land Law. (Photo: VNA)

Amendments to Land Law aim to achieve three key goals

The Government has identified three major objectives: promptly institutionalising Party policies on land, private-sector development and national digital transformation; addressing urgent practical obstacles to unlock resources and support the goal of double-digit economic growth; and building a modern, streamlined and effective land management system through stronger decentralisation and administrative reform.

Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan speaks at the session (Photo: VNA)

NA considers consolidated law to streamline public finance management

Consolidating the Law on State Budget 2025 and the Law on Public Investment 2024 (amended and supplemented in 2025) is necessary to establish a consistent public finance management mechanism; minimise procedures, time and compliance costs; and improve the mobilisation, management and use of State budget resources to support growth.

President Ho Chi Minh's Mausoleum attracts a large number of visitors (Photo: VNA)

📝OP-ED: A century of aspirations, a rising Vietnam

Today, Vietnam's mission is to open the doors wider to development, move the country forward and join the ranks of major powers through its own strength. This is also the most practical way to carry forward the spirit of the historic autumn of 1945.

The 16th National Assembly begins the second phase of its first extraordinary session on August 19. (Photo: VNA)

NA begins second phase of first extraordinary session, focusing on land, housing policies

The 16th National Assembly began the second phase of its first extraordinary session on August 19, hearing presentations on policy orientations for drafting the Law on State Budget (consolidated); amending the 2024 Land Law, the 2023 Housing Law, and the Law on Real Estate Business; and the integration of four national target programmes into a single one.

Member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Manh Cuong (R) meets with Roman Roun, Chairman of the Communist Party of Bohemia and Moravia (KSCM) in Hanoi on August 18. (Source: Baoquocte.vn)

Vietnam, Czech Republic step up effective implementation of Strategic Partnership

The two sides expressed their delight at the positive and substantive development of traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation between Vietnam and the Czech Republic, and welcomed the elevation of bilateral ties to a Strategic Partnership in January 2025, which has created a new framework and impetus for deeper, more effective and sustainable cooperation.