Vietnamese leaders congratulate India on 80th Independence Day

Hanoi (VNA) - General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam on August 15 sent a congratulatory message to Indian President Droupadi Murmu on the occasion of India’s 80th Independence Day.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung sent greetings to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, while National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man sent a congratulatory message to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

The same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung sent a message of congratulations to his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar./.

​