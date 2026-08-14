☕Afternoon briefing on August 14

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.



- The state visits by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam to Australia and New Zealand from August 9-14 have created fresh momentum for elevating Vietnam’s relations with the two countries, while opening up new avenues for cooperation in science and technology, innovation, education, trade, investment and sustainable development, Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung said.



The visits were highly successful, with their objectives achieved to a high degree. Talks and meetings with high-ranking leaders, political figures, businesses, scholars and people in both countries took place in an atmosphere of trust, openness and substance. Read full story



- Deputy Prime Minister Le Tien Chau has asked ministries, sectors and localities to complete inter-level boarding schools in border communes before the new school year begins, stressing that the deadline is a political task that must not be delayed.



Chairing a meeting of the Steering Committee for building inter-level boarding schools in border communes on August 14, Chau called for greater efforts to ensure timely completion, quality and readiness for operation ahead of September 5. Read full story



- Ho Chi Minh City is expected to play a pioneering role in developing, testing and scaling up new models, products and approaches, contributing to institutional improvements and the nationwide replication of effective initiatives, Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung has said.



He made the remarks at Conviction 2026, a national-level forum on Digital Assets and Artificial Intelligence, which opened in Ho Chi Minh City on August 14. Read full story



- Although trade turnover remains modest, Vietnam’s goods exports to New Zealand have recorded strong growth, highlighting considerable potential for further expansion in the market.



According to the Customs Department, two-way trade reached 844 million USD in the first half of 2026, of which Vietnam’s exports to New Zealand totaled 399.7 million USD, up 18.8% year-on-year, while imports stood at 444 million USD. Read full story



- Hanoi is positioning itself as an international music destination, with a series of major cultural and music events scheduled for the capital this autumn, bringing global artists to Vietnam while showcasing the city’s cultural heritage.



The Hanoi Jazztival 2026, themed “Hanoi Jazz – Music Without Borders,” will take place from September 17-19 at a range of cultural venues, including the Hanoi Opera House, Ly Thai To Garden, Thang Long Theatre and the Vietnam Women’s Museum. Read full story



- The 2026 International Women’s Beach Volleyball Tournament opened at NovaWorld Phan Thiet in Tien Thanh ward, Lam Dong province, on August 14, bringing together 16 teams from seven countries.



The tournament is part of Sports Festival 2026, jointly organised by the Vietnam People’s Public Security Sports Association under the Ministry of Public Security, the Lam Dong provincial People’s Committee and NovaGroup. Read full story



- All four members of Vietnam’s national team at the International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI) 2026 won awards, including one gold, two silver medals and one honourable mention, the Ministry of Education and Training said on August 14.



Nguyen Huu Tuan, a 12th-grade student at the High School for Gifted Students under the University of Natural Sciences, Vietnam National University, Hanoi, won gold. Read full story./.

VNA