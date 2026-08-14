Top Vietnamese leader congratulates newly-elected President of Hungary

Hanoi (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President of Vietnam To Lam on August 14 sent a message of congratulations to András Baka on his election as President of Hungary./.
Vietnam, Hungary step up cooperation in AI research, application in judicial sector
The Vietnamese Embassy in Hungary pledged to continue serving as a bridge to promote concrete and practical cooperation initiatives in science-technology and innovation, including AI, thereby contributing to Vietnam’s policy-making, digital transformation, and socio-economic development.