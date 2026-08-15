Quang Ngai province urged to unlock resources, drive breakthrough growth

Quang Ngai (VNA) - Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc on August 15 held a working session with the Standing Board of the Quang Ngai Provincial Party Committee, during which he urged the central province to shift from traditional growth towards a model driven by science and technology, digital transformation and green transition.



The Deputy PM directed the province to continue reviewing and addressing difficulties in operating the two-tier local administration model and build a reputable, capable contingent of officials able to meet new requirements.



Regarding exports, imports and trade promotion, Tuc asked Quang Ngai to expand domestic and overseas markets, including Laos, Cambodia, Thailand, Northeast Asia and the EU; increase exports of key products through Dung Quat seaport and Bo Y border gate; and provide maximum support to businesses in terms of customs procedures, logistics and certificates of origin.



Orienting Quang Ngai towards high-tech agriculture linked with deep processing and diversification of Ngoc Linh ginseng and other valuable medicinal plants, with a view to becoming a national key medicinal-herb production area, the Deputy PM stressed that the province must avoid simply exporting raw products, as has long happened with coffee. It should build strong, systematic brands to capture the true value of its products in international markets.



He also instructed Quang Ngai to develop an inter-regional tourism chain linking the Central Highlands with coastal tourism hubs, creating distinctive routes connecting Ly Son, My Khe, Sa Huynh, Dung Quat, Mang Den and Bo Y. The goal is to turn Ly Son into a sea-island tourism hub and Mang Den into a high-end eco-resort destination, while investing in quality night-time economy, accommodation and shopping services to encourage tourists to stay longer and spend more.



The Deputy PM also urged the province to closely monitor its growth scenario on a weekly and quarterly basis and turn potential into tangible strength to achieve double-digit growth in 2026.



At the meeting, Secretary of the Quang Ngai Provincial Party Committee Ho Van Nien said that with strong support and consensus from ministries and agencies, Quang Ngai will seize new opportunities to emerge as a dynamic and sustainable growth pole in the central region.



Local authorities reported that Quang Ngai's GRDP in the first six months was estimated at 74.38 trillion VND, up 8.55% year on year, while the industrial production index rose 14.1% in the seven-month period.



State budget revenue reached nearly 21.43 trillion VND (819.43 million USD), equivalent to 63.7% of the estimate and up 11.4% year on year.



Quang Ngai gave a number of proposals to create new momentum for 2026-2030 and achieve double-digit growth, including a resolution on piloting special and breakthrough policies to establish a national refining, petrochemical and energy centre at the Dung Quat Economic Zone, and developing Ly Son special zone into a national sea-island tourism hub, along with the appraisal of the pre-feasibility study for the Quang Ngai–Kon Tum expressway project for submission to the National Assembly for public investment approval.



Provincial authorities also called for the early implementation of the Blue Whale gas field development chain, faster approval of the detailed planning for Mang Den Airport and relocation of the 500kV power line to ensure the project's progress./.

VNA