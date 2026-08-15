Communist Party of Vietnam strengthens ties with Brazilian political forces

Buenos Aires (VNA) - A delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), led by Le Hong Quang, Member of the Party Central Committee and Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Internal Affairs, paid a working visit to Brazil on August 13-14 to deepen and further substantiate Vietnam-Brazil cooperation, particularly following the elevation of bilateral ties to a Strategic Partnership in November 2024.



At a meeting with the Communist Party of Brazil (PCdoB), led by Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Head of the Finance Commission Marcelino Granja Mendes and Secretary of the Party Central Committee Neide Freitas, Quang conveyed greetings and best wishes from the CPV Central Committee to Chairwoman Luciana Santos, the PCdoB leadership and its members, while congratulating the PCdoB on its 104th founding anniversary.



The two sides recalled the solidarity and wholehearted support extended by the PCdoB and the Brazilian people to Vietnam during its struggle for national independence and reunification, as well as its subsequent process of national construction and development.



The PCdoB leaders said Vietnam's experience in the struggle for independence, the reform process and national development serves as an important reference and source of inspiration for the pursuit of social progress in Brazil.



As Brazil prepares for elections scheduled for October, the PCdoB shared its political priorities and highlighted the potential for cooperation in science and technology. As a member of Brazil's governing coalition, the PCdoB currently holds leadership of the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, regarding science and technology as a pillar of development and an area with significant potential for cooperation with Vietnam.



At a meeting with the Workers' Party of Brazil (PT), the political force of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and a central party in the governing coalition, PT representatives said Brazil-Vietnam relations are based on traditional friendship and are opening up new opportunities, particularly following President Lula da Silva's visit to Vietnam in March 2025. The PT highly evaluated Vietnam's achievements in the struggle for national independence, reform and socialist development, describing the country's experience as an important source of inspiration.



Quang gave an overview of the situation in Vietnam and highlighted major achievements in national development. He also congratulated the PT and the government of President Lula da Silva on their achievements in economic development, poverty reduction, social welfare, environmental protection and enhancing Brazil's international standing.



The two sides exchanged views on developments in Latin America and international issues of mutual concern, underscoring the importance of multilateralism, solidarity and cooperation among developing countries.



As part of the visit, the delegation also had a working session with the Brazil-Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Group, chaired by its Chairman Márcio Honaiser.



The two sides noted that Vietnam-Brazil relations have continued to develop since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1989, with the elevation of bilateral relations to a Strategic Partnership providing a new framework for deepening and strengthening substantive cooperation.



The Brazilian side said Vietnam is playing an increasingly important role in Southeast Asia and is a key partner for Brazil in expanding cooperation with ASEAN. Brazil also affirmed its readiness to serve as a bridge for Vietnam to strengthen connectivity with the Southern Common Market (Mercosur) and countries across the region.



Both sides noted the high degree of complementarity between the Vietnamese and Brazilian economies and the considerable room for expanding bilateral cooperation.



Quang praised the role of the Brazil-Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Group in promoting relations between the two legislatures and people of the two nations, stressing that parliamentary diplomacy is an important channel for strengthening political trust, enhancing mutual understanding and supporting the implementation of bilateral agreements.



He called on the group to continue promoting exchanges between legislative bodies and sharing experience in lawmaking and oversight, while strengthening exchanges among young and female lawmakers, specialised parliamentary groups and localities of the two countries.



The two sides devoted considerable attention to economic cooperation. The Vietnamese side proposed the Brazilian National Congress continue supporting the completion of legal frameworks and creating favourable conditions for businesses from both countries to invest and operate, particularly in high-tech agriculture, processing, renewable energy, digital transformation, science and technology, logistics and human-resource development.



Both sides agreed to continue promoting Vietnam-Mercosur relations, increase business delegations and organise trade and investment promotion forums, with a view to generating more tangible progress in economic cooperation.



At a meeting with the Brazil-Vietnam Friendship Association, the two sides affirmed the important role of people-to-people diplomacy in advancing the bilateral relations. They agreed to further foster the friendship cultivated over the years and strengthen connectivity among social organisations, thereby contributing to deepening the Vietnam-Brazil Strategic Partnership./.

VNA