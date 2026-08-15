Vietnamese leaders send condolences over deadly earthquake in Indonesia

Hanoi (VNA) - General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on August 15 sent messages of condolences to Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto following a powerful earthquake in Indonesia that caused heavy casualties and affected thousands of families.



On the same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung sent a message of condolences to his Indonesian counterpart Sugiono./.

VNA