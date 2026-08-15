Vietnamese leaders send condolences over deadly earthquake in Indonesia

Hanoi (VNA) - General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on August 15 sent messages of condolences to Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto following a powerful earthquake in Indonesia that caused heavy casualties and affected thousands of families.
On the same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung sent a message of condolences to his Indonesian counterpart Sugiono./.
Indonesia earthquake death toll rises, 2,000 evacuated
The earthquake struck off Flores Island near Mbay town in Nagekeo district, East Nusa Tenggara province, triggering strong aftershocks. Several houses and other structures were damaged, while landslides disrupted roads in some areas.