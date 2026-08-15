Vietnamese leaders congratulate Republic of Korea on National Day

Hanoi (VNA) - General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam on August 15 sent a letter of congratulations to President of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Lee Jae Myung on the occasion of the RoK’s 81st National Day (August 15, 1945–2026).

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung sent a congratulatory message to his Korean counterpart Han Seong-sook, while National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man sent greetings to Speaker of the National Assembly Cho Jeong-sik.

On the occasion, Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung also sent a congratulatory message to his Korean counterpart Cho Hyun./.

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