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Exhibition of Vietnamese Do paper paintings captivates Far Eastern audience

An exhibition of paintings on traditional Vietnamese Do paper by artist Ngo Duc Hoang in Vladivostok features the works, created between 2021 and 2026, exploring a wide range of themes related to Vietnam, from urban life to the mountainous northwestern region, and from natural landscapes to images of the lotus, Vietnam’s national flower.

Artist Ngo Duc Hoang gives a live painting demonstration on traditional Do paper at the exhibition in Vladivostok on August 15. (Photo: VNA)
Artist Ngo Duc Hoang gives a live painting demonstration on traditional Do paper at the exhibition in Vladivostok on August 15. (Photo: VNA)

Moscow (VNA) – The Consulate General of Vietnam in Vladivostok, in cooperation with the city administration, on August 15 introduced an exhibition of paintings on traditional Vietnamese Do paper by artist Ngo Duc Hoang.

Nearly 30 works created on the traditional material are on display at the Artetage Contemporary Art Centre in Vladivostok, bringing the delicate colours and distinctive imagery of Vietnam’s nature, people and culture to art and culture enthusiasts.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Vladivostok Deputy Mayor Daria Stegniy praised the exhibition for its role in promoting cultural exchanges and people-to-people ties between Vietnam and Russia. She said the works not only offer Vladivostok audiences an opportunity to appreciate Vietnamese art, but also provide an emotional and vivid perspective on the Southeast Asian country and its people.

At the event, Vietnamese Consul General Nguyen Viet Kien said the exhibition is a meaningful cultural event reflecting the close cooperation between the Consulate General and Vladivostok. According to the diplomat, Vladivostok has long served as a historic bridge and a place of cultural exchange, helping strengthen the friendship between Vietnam and Russia. Hoang has spent more than 30 years devoted to painting and has achieved success working with a range of materials, including oil, silk and lacquer. For his presentation in Vladivostok, however, he chose Do paper as his principal medium, offering international audiences an insight into a distinctive form of traditional Vietnamese art.

Created between 2021 and 2026, the works explore a wide range of themes related to Vietnam, from urban life to the mountainous northwestern region, and from natural landscapes to images of the lotus, Vietnam’s national flower.

Solovyov Sergey Vladimirovich, Director of the Artetage Contemporary Art Centre, said he has seen many international groups of artists come to Vladivostok to present their works, but most have been group exhibitions. He said he is particularly impressed that a Vietnamese artist has chosen to hold a solo exhibition featuring such a substantial body of work.

Russian Vietnamese studies scholar Daria Mishukova expressed particular admiration for the paintings of lotus flowers and flowers from the northwestern region, while also saying she is especially fond of the Do paper.

Visitors were also captivated by a live painting demonstration on Do paper by Hoang. Before a large audience of guests and art lovers, the artist quickly created a work depicting Hanoi’s Old Quarter, evoking its street vendors and the distinctive rhythm of daily life in the capital.

Speaking about the exhibition, Hoang said he hopes to bring a contemporary spirit to the traditional medium, helping to carry forward Vietnam’s cultural values while creating new connections between art lovers in the two countries.

The exhibition will run until August 23./.

VNA
#Văn hóa soi đường #NQ 80 #Hệ giá trị Việt_ 1 #Exhibition of Vietnamese Do paper paintings #Consulate General of Vietnam in Vladivostok #Artetage Contemporary Art Centre in Vladivostok Russia Vietnam
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