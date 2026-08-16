Culture - Sports

Vietnamese community in Japan’s Karate tournament held

The 2026 Karate tournament for Vietnamese people in Japan, KAVIJA CUP 2026 provided athletes with opportunities to exchange experience and improve their skills, and identifies promising talents for higher-level competitions in Japan and internationally.

A match at KAVIJA CUP 2026. (Photo: VNA)
A match at KAVIJA CUP 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Tokyo (VNA) – The 2026 Karate tournament for Vietnamese people in Japan, KAVIJA CUP 2026, was held at the Tokorozawa gymnasium in Saitama city on August 14, bringing together more than 100 athletes from Vietnamese Karate clubs across the country.

Organised by the Karate Association of Vietnamese in Japan (KAVIJA) under the Vietnam-Japan Friendship and International Exchange Association (FAVIJA) and with the support of the Vietnamese Embassy in Japan, the tournament featured semi-professional athletes from six Vietnamese Karate clubs in Tokyo, Saitama, Yokohama, Osaka and Fukuoka.

The athletes competed in 16 events, creating exciting competitions marked by discipline and martial-arts spirit.

Nguyen Trung Duc, founder and Chairman of KAVIJA and head of the organising committee, said that the annual tournament provides athletes with opportunities to exchange experience and improve their skills, and identifies promising talents for higher-level competitions in Japan and internationally.

Luu Duc Quang, Minister Counsellor at the Vietnamese Embassy in Japan, praised the organisers, clubs, instructors, referees, volunteers and partners for creating a meaningful sporting event for the Vietnamese community.

He said such activities help strengthen solidarity among Vietnamese people living far from home, and contribute to building a united, dynamic and healthy community.

After a full day of competition, Osaka club won the team championship, followed by Tokyo club in second place and Fukuoka club in third.

According to Do Quang Ba, Chairman of FAVIJA, Japan currently has 20 Vietnamese Karate clubs with more than 2,000 members of different ages. Their members include not only Vietnamese students and workers in Japan, but also second- and third-generation young Vietnamese born and raised there./.

VNA
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