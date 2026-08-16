ASEAN Cup 2026: Vietnam secure 2-0 win over Malaysia in semifinal first leg

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Vietnam defeated hosts Malaysia 2-0 in the first leg of the ASEAN Cup 2026 semifinals at Kuala Lumpur Stadium on August 16, securing a significant advantage ahead of the return leg in Hanoi.



Vietnam opened the score in stoppage time of the first half. In the fourth minute of added time, Truong Tien Anh delivered an accurate cross from the right, allowing Xuan Son to rise high and head the ball into the net for a 1-0 lead.



Vietnam continued to press after the restart. In the 56th minute, Xuan Son slipped a through ball to Tai Loc, who raced into the box but was stopped by a Malaysian defender. The hosts were then forced to push forward in search of an equaliser.



The match took a dramatic turn in the 61st minute when Patrik Le Giang was initially shown a red card after rushing outside his box to challenge for the ball. However, following a VAR review, the referee overturned the dismissal, ruling that the incident did not warrant a red card. Vietnam therefore continued with 11 players.



Having survived the scare, Vietnam maintained their defensive shape and continued to threaten on the counter.



Coach Kim Sang Sik subsequently made a series of substitutions, bringing on Hoang Hen, Hai Long and Quang Hai. The changes helped Vietnam maintain pressure and create further opportunities.



Vietnam doubled their lead in the 86th minute in unexpected fashion somewhat fortuitous fashion. Quang Hai played a through ball for Dinh Bac, who broke into the area. In an attempt to intercept the pass, Malaysian defender Faris Danish inadvertently turned the ball into his own net, giving Vietnam a 2-0 advantage.



Malaysia pushed forward in the closing stages in an effort to reduce the deficit, but Vietnam’s defence held firm.



The 2-0 victory gives Vietnam a major advantage ahead of the second leg. The two sides will meet again at My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi on the evening of August 19./.

VNA