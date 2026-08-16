Culture - Sports

ASEAN Cup 2026: Vietnam secure 2-0 win over Malaysia in semifinal first leg

Vietnam opened the score in stoppage time of the first half. In the fourth minute of added time, Truong Tien Anh delivered an accurate cross from the right, allowing Xuan Son to rise high and head the ball into the net for a 1-0 lead.

Vietnam’s Bui Hoang Viet Anh (No. 20) challenges Malaysia’s No. 17 as he attempts to break through. (Published by VNA)
Vietnam’s Bui Hoang Viet Anh (No. 20) challenges Malaysia’s No. 17 as he attempts to break through. (Published by VNA)

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Vietnam defeated hosts Malaysia 2-0 in the first leg of the ASEAN Cup 2026 semifinals at Kuala Lumpur Stadium on August 16, securing a significant advantage ahead of the return leg in Hanoi.

Vietnam opened the score in stoppage time of the first half. In the fourth minute of added time, Truong Tien Anh delivered an accurate cross from the right, allowing Xuan Son to rise high and head the ball into the net for a 1-0 lead.

Vietnam continued to press after the restart. In the 56th minute, Xuan Son slipped a through ball to Tai Loc, who raced into the box but was stopped by a Malaysian defender. The hosts were then forced to push forward in search of an equaliser.

The match took a dramatic turn in the 61st minute when Patrik Le Giang was initially shown a red card after rushing outside his box to challenge for the ball. However, following a VAR review, the referee overturned the dismissal, ruling that the incident did not warrant a red card. Vietnam therefore continued with 11 players.

Having survived the scare, Vietnam maintained their defensive shape and continued to threaten on the counter.

Coach Kim Sang Sik subsequently made a series of substitutions, bringing on Hoang Hen, Hai Long and Quang Hai. The changes helped Vietnam maintain pressure and create further opportunities.

Vietnam doubled their lead in the 86th minute in unexpected fashion somewhat fortuitous fashion. Quang Hai played a through ball for Dinh Bac, who broke into the area. In an attempt to intercept the pass, Malaysian defender Faris Danish inadvertently turned the ball into his own net, giving Vietnam a 2-0 advantage.

Malaysia pushed forward in the closing stages in an effort to reduce the deficit, but Vietnam’s defence held firm.

The 2-0 victory gives Vietnam a major advantage ahead of the second leg. The two sides will meet again at My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi on the evening of August 19./.

VNA
#Vietnam #Malaysia #ASEAN Cup 2026 #semifinal first leg
Follow VietnamPlus

ASEAN

Related News

See more

National treasures on display at the Can Tho Museum feature QR codes that visitors can scan to access more information. (Photo: VNA)

Can Tho steps up digitalisation of cultural heritage

A digital portal on cultural heritage data of Can Tho will be built, supporting the city’s digital transformation targets in heritage management under Politburo Resolution No. 80-NQ/TW on developing Vietnamese culture.

An impressive Xoe Thai dance performance at the “Northwest Quintessence” street festival. (Photo: VNA)

Community-led approach strengthens ethnic cultural heritage preservation

Established in 2025, the Vietnam Pioneers Network provides a space for ethnic communities to share their heritage stories, helping reduce ethnic stereotypes and promote understanding of cultural diversity. Operating on a voluntary basis, the network connects community groups in localities across the country through core members.

Opportunities for Vietnamese cinema to break through

Opportunities for Vietnamese cinema to break through

Against the backdrop of globalisation and the explosion of digital technology, cinema is no longer merely an art form. It has become an important cultural industry making a direct contribution to economic growth and national soft power.

A large number of tourists visit Hue Imperial City. (Photo: VNA)

Hue rolls out vibrant events to boost National Day tourism

Vietnamese visitors will also receive free admission to attractions within the Complex of Hue Monuments on August 19 and September 2, giving domestic tourists greater opportunities to explore the historical and cultural heritage of the former imperial capital.

A performance showcases the rich heritage of Then at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam showcases Then ritual practices in Laos

The programme aims to promote the value of an intangible cultural heritage of humanity while strengthening the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between Vietnam and Laos.

Delegates at the tournament’s group-stage draw ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

Pickleball World Cup 2026 gets underway in Da Nang

The tournament will feature leading players from the PPA and APP circuits alongside top Vietnamese and international competitors, including Ly Hoang Nam, Phuc Huynh, Truong Vinh Hien, Sophia Phuong Anh and Sophia Huynh Tran.

A match at KAVIJA CUP 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese community in Japan’s Karate tournament held

The 2026 Karate tournament for Vietnamese people in Japan, KAVIJA CUP 2026 provided athletes with opportunities to exchange experience and improve their skills, and identifies promising talents for higher-level competitions in Japan and internationally.

Artist Ngo Duc Hoang gives a live painting demonstration on traditional Do paper at the exhibition in Vladivostok on August 15. (Photo: VNA)

Exhibition of Vietnamese Do paper paintings captivates Far Eastern audience

An exhibition of paintings on traditional Vietnamese Do paper by artist Ngo Duc Hoang in Vladivostok features the works, created between 2021 and 2026, exploring a wide range of themes related to Vietnam, from urban life to the mountainous northwestern region, and from natural landscapes to images of the lotus, Vietnam’s national flower.