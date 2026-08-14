Argentina affirms commitment to strengthening cooperation with ASEAN

Buenos Aires (VNA) – Argentina has reaffirmed its commitment to expanding and deepening cooperation with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), particularly in trade, investment, technology and innovation, as Southeast Asia plays an increasingly important role in global economic networks.



Speaking at a ceremony marking 59th founding anniversary of the bloc (August 8, 1967–2026) in Buenos Aires on August 13, Secretary for International Economic Relations at Argentina’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Fernando Brun said ASEAN had firmly consolidated its position in regional integration over nearly six decades.



With 11 member states, nearly 700 million people and an economy worth nearly 4 trillion USD, ASEAN is one of the world’s most dynamic and influential economic regions, he said.

With 11 member states, nearly 700 million people and an economy worth nearly 4 trillion USD, ASEAN is one of the world’s most dynamic and influential economic regions. (Photo: VNA)

Brun noted that Argentina-ASEAN economic ties have yet to reach their full potential. Bilateral trade exceeded 10.3 billion USD in 2025, while Argentine exports to ASEAN rose nearly 60% year-on-year to 4.66 billion USD in the first half of 2026.



These figures show ample room for deeper cooperation in trade, investment, technology and innovation, he said, adding that Argentina seeks to expand its presence in Southeast Asian markets while attracting investment from the region.



Argentina is particularly interested in increasing exports of higher value-added products and cooperating in biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, satellites, nuclear energy and other knowledge-based sectors.



Brun said Argentina is pursuing an ambitious economic integration programme with Southeast Asia, in which ASEAN plays a central role. The Free Trade Agreement between Mercosur and Singapore represents an important step, while Argentina is promoting a more flexible Mercosur to accelerate trade ties with new partners.



Argentina has also formally sought accession to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), which includes ASEAN members Malaysia, Singapore and Vietnam.



Brun said participation in such economic integration mechanisms would help create predictable trade rules and stable legal frameworks, while improving conditions for businesses to invest, expand production and boost exports.

Vietnamese cuisine attracts participants at the ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

Eduardo Pliauzer, President of the Argentine Chamber of Commerce for Asia-Pacific, called for broader cooperation encompassing investment, technology and innovation.



Representing ASEAN countries in Argentina, Indonesian Ambassador Sulaiman Syarif said Southeast Asia, with its large and dynamic markets, strong growth and rising role in global supply chains, offers Argentina opportunities to expand export markets, attract investment and diversify its international economic relations./.