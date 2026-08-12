Thailand steps up crackdown on foreigners engaged in illegal business activities

Bangkok (VNA) – Thailand has increased enforcement against illegal business networks and suspected nominee shareholding by conducting joint inspections of hotels and establishments in Bangkok’s Huai Khwang district, reported the Government Public Relations Department.



Thai Deputy Government Spokesperson Lalida Persvivatana stated that the operation involved the Department of Provincial Administration, the Immigration Bureau, the Department of Business Development, the Department of Employment, and the Department of Special Investigation.



Preliminary inspections revealed that some hotels and establishments may have operated without licenses. Authorities also identified construction or modification issues requiring legal review, as well as possible cases of Thai nationals holding shares for foreign investors.



Investigations and evidence collection are ongoing.



The Deputy Spokesperson noted that the government plans to expand inspections nationwide using public information, online platform reviews, and financial tracing. It remains committed to taking decisive legal action against foreign capitalists, nominees, legal and accounting facilitators, and corrupt officials to protect Thai entrepreneurs and restore public trust./.

VNA