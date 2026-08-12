Indonesia ranks fourth in ASEAN in F&B exports

Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesia's food and beverage (F&B) exports have reached approximately 6.25 billion USD, making the country the fourth-largest F&B exporter in ASEAN, according to Indonesian Deputy Minister of Trade Dyah Roro Esti.

Speaking at the Indonesia Food and Beverage Trade Promotion Forum in Jakarta on August 11, Esti said the country's F&B exports still had significant room for growth as the Ministry of Trade encourages local businesses to expand into international markets through Indonesia's global trade network.​

“Our F&B exports currently stand at 6.25 billion USD. Compared with other ASEAN countries, we rank fourth,” Esti was quoted by Indonesian news agency Antara as saying.​

According to her, Indonesia currently ranks fourth in ASEAN, behind Thailand, with exports of around 17 billion USD; Vietnam, with 8.8 billion USD; and Singapore, with 6.5 billion USD.​

Esti highlighted the strong potential of international markets for Indonesian food and beverage products, particularly those meeting halal standards. She identified the Middle East as one of the promising markets for Indonesian exporters.​

To help domestic businesses reach international buyers, the Ministry of Trade is leveraging a network of Trade Attachés and Indonesian Trade Promotion Centers (ITPCs) in 33 countries. The network helps connect Indonesian businesses with potential partners and buyers overseas.​

Esti said Indonesian food products are gaining a stronger presence in international markets as local businesses and restaurants continue to expand abroad. The Indonesian diaspora worldwide also represents an important market for the country's F&B products.

The Ministry of Trade said leveraging its international trade network, expanding into new markets and tapping growing demand for halal food would be important ways to increase F&B exports in the coming period./.

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