ADB to provide 750 million USD to expand universal healthcare in Philippines

​Hanoi (VNA) – The Asian Development Bank (ADB) will provide a 750-million-USD loan to help the Philippines expand its universal healthcare programme.

In a statement posted on its website, the ADB said the funding will support Subprogramme 3 of the Build Universal Health Care Programme.

The lender said financing for the programme was increased by 250 million USD as oil price and supply shocks widened the government’s financing needs.

The expansion draws on up to 1.75 billion USD in additional support that ADB President Masato Kanda offered President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. in May.

The Japan International Cooperation Agency is providing about 188 million USD in parallel cofinancing, an increase of 130 million USD from the original amount.

According to the ADB, the programme aims to improve equitable access to quality health services for all Filipinos, with a focus on services that meet women’s healthcare needs as well as health issues arising from extreme weather.

Component 3 supports the universal coverage goal of the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) while expanding insurance benefits to cover primary healthcare, emergency services and additional medicines. The programme also increases the number of co-payment beds at public and private healthcare facilities and deploys mobile health units, emergency medical assistance teams and community health teams under the PuroKalusugan programme to areas lacking healthcare services./.

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